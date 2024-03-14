“Probably DJ” - Justin Thomas pick LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson over Rory McIlroy as the ‘most dominant’ player

Justin Thomas picked LIV golfer Dustin Johnson over Rory McIlroy as the most dominant player. The American golfer is all set to tee off at this week's Players Championship, which will start on Thursday, March 14.

The tournament features a regular field of 144 golfers who will compete in the four-day tournament in stroke format.

Ahead of the tournament, Justin Thomas discussed the event, the location, and his fellow players in a pre-tournament press conference on March 13. A reporter asked Thomas to name the most dominant player he had seen since joining the tour.

In response, Justin Thomas told the reporter that he thought Dustin Johnson had been the most dominant player. He also compared DJ and Rory McIlroy's success over the years and said:

"I would say obviously not on tour anymore. But I think DJ was the most dominant in terms of consistency. I mean Rory's up there but he's had some years hasn't won some. I mean honestly, I would put myself up there. I have a lot of confidence in saying that but probably DJ."(11:13)

Both Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy began playing professionally in 2007. The two rank among the world's finest golfers. While McIlroy is enjoying his time on the PGA and DP World tours, Johnson plays at LIV Golf events.

Over his career, Johnson has won 31 professional competitions. He won three LIV Golf tournaments, nine European Tour events, and twenty-four PGA Tour events. Additionally, he held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 135 weeks in 2017. Johnson has also taken home two major championships: the US Open (2016) and the Masters (2020).

Conversely, Rory McIlroy has triumphed in 38 professional events, comprising 24 on the PGA Tour, 17 on the European Tour and one Asian Tour event.

Additionally, he held the top spot in the world rankings for 122 weeks. McIlroy has also won four major championships: the Open Championship (2014), the US Open (2011), and the PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

All about Justin Thomas' professional career

Justin Thomas turned pro in 2013. He started his career on the Web.con Tour and won the first professional event at the 2014 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. He finished third in the season finale ranking and earned his PGA Tour card for the following year.

Thomas won his maiden PGA Tour event at the CIMB Classic in 2015 and defended the title the following year. He has won 15 professional tournaments in his career and was ranked number one in the world in 2018. Thomas also won two Major tournaments: the PGA Championship (2017 and 2022).