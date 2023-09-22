“Probably Justin Thomas” – Ryder Cup skipper Zach Johnson makes surprise pick for the ‘alpha’ in the US team

Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is backing Justin Thomas all the way. The US team skipper, who got heat for naming Thomas as one of the captain’s picks, has now dubbed the 30-year-old as the ‘alpha’ in his squad. Johnson lauded the PGA Tour star’s personality and said that he’s ‘kind of the heart and soul of the team.’

The skipper’s high praise for Thomas comes as fans continue to rage over the pick. Johnson went on to defend his pick by stating that the “individuals that made the team all wanted Justin Thomas on the team.” The skipper was speaking in an interview with Golfweek when he made the comments backing his decision.

Replying to a query on who the ‘alpha’ in the US team room is, Zach Johnson said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Probably JT. I think we would all probably agree that he’s kind of the heart and soul of the team.”

Johnson further spoke about Thomas’ pick in the same interview.

He added:

“There were a lot of guys that I think are worthy and are justified to be on the team. Obviously, I want to take 25 guys. I want to take as many guys as possible but again, it’s not based on one week or even one stretch. It’s based on a collection of data, a collection of recent data to some degree but also a collection of data that is what makes the Ryder Cup the Ryder Cup.

So, I don’t know who’s saying that, I do know that the individuals that made the team all wanted Justin Thomas on the team. The vice-captains know what the Ryder Cup is all about specifically over there and there’s intangibles that he has and obviously tangibles that bode well anywhere.”

Interestingly, Johnson also noted Brooks Koepka as one of the big names in the dressing room. Noting that there were “a couple of other guys who have traits and abilities and personalities” of leaders, Johnson stated that the ‘guys listen’ when Koepka spoke. He even noted that the LIV golfer’s ‘record shows as a result’ of his commanding mindset.

Zach Johnson defends Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup pick

It is noteworthy that Justin Thomas made the Ryder Cup squad despite having a forgettable season. The PGA Tour star missed the FedEx Cup playoffs and failed to make an impressionable performance in the majors as well.

Johnson’s decision to pick the 30-year-old golfer in his current form over the likes of Keegan Bradley and Cameron Champ didn’t sit well with fans. However, Johnson has fully embraced his pick.

Earlier, defending his pick, the veteran golfer had dubbed Thomas as an “emotional leader” and said that the latter was “born for this.” The skipper stated that JT couldn’t be left at home as his current form will pass for the talent to shine in the coming weeks.