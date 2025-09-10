Procore Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour's Fall season begins with the Procore Championship this week. The first event will start on Thursday, September 11, at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Despite the Procore Championship being a Fall event, several notables are in action this week for practice ahead of the Ryder Cup. Barring Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, the rest of Team US is competing in Napa.

The first round of the Procore Championship will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET with split tees. Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, and David Lipsky make up the first group from Hole 1, while Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, and Kris Ventura will be the first threesome from Hole 10.

Procore Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Scottie Scheffler is in the field for the Procore Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Procore Championship 2025 Round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1

  • 10:00 am: Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky
  • 10:11 am: Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder
  • 10:22 am: Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki
  • 10:33 am: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
  • 10:44 am: Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas
  • 10:55 am: Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman
  • 11:06 am: Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley
  • 11:17 am: Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer
  • 11:28 am: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett
  • 11:39 am: Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira
  • 11:50 am: Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe
  • 12:01 pm: Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson
  • 3:05 pm: Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker
  • 3:16 pm: Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo
  • 3:27 pm: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
  • 3:38 pm: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
  • 3:49 pm: Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
  • 4:00 pm: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland
  • 4:11 pm: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
  • 4:22 pm: Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker
  • 4:33 pm: Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner
  • 4:44 pm: Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)
  • 4:55 pm: Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)
  • 5:06 pm: Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous
Hole 10

  • 10:00 am: Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura
  • 10:11 am: Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley
  • 10:22 am: Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young
  • 10:33 am: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
  • 10:44 am: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo
  • 10:55 am: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa
  • 11:06 am: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
  • 11:17 am: Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns
  • 11:28 am: Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul
  • 11:39 am: Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)
  • 11:50 am: Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)
  • 12:01 pm: Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings
  • 3:05 pm: George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson
  • 3:16 pm: James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 3:27 pm: Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 3:38 pm: Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson
  • 3:49 pm: Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk
  • 4:00 pm: Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
  • 4:11 pm: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles
  • 4:22 pm: Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman
  • 4:33 pm: Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu
  • 4:44 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk
  • 4:55 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams
  • 5:06 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park
