Procore Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first day of action at the Procore Championship 2025, Mackenzie Hughes took a one-shot lead over the field. He carded 9-under 63 on Day 1 at Silverado Resort (North Course), shooting his joint lowest round of the season.

The second round at the Procore Championship 2025 will begin on Friday, September 12, at 10 a.m. ET. George McNeill, Jackson Suber, and Paul Peterson are in the first group to tee off from the first hole, while Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, and Danny Walker are grouped to begin from the tenth tee.

Procore Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times explored

Ben Griffin at the Procore Championship 2025

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Procore Championship 2025 Round 2 (all times ET):

Hole 1

10:00 am: George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson

George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson 10:11 am: James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen

James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen 10:22 am: Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen

Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen 10:33 am: Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson

Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson 10:44 am: Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk 10:55 am: Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 11:06 am: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles

Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles 11:17 am: Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman

Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman 11:28 am: Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Ryan Moore

Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Ryan Moore 11:39 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk

Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk 11:50 am: Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams

Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams 12:01 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park

Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park 3:05 pm: Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura

Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura 3:16 pm: Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley

Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley 3:27 pm: Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young

Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young 3:38 pm: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire

Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire 3:49 pm: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo

Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo 4:00 pm: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa

Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa 4:11 pm: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An 4:22 pm: Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns

Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns 4:33 pm: Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul

Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul 4:44 pm: Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)

Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a) 4:55 pm: Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)

Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a) 5:06 pm: Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings

Hole 10

10:00 am: Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker

Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker 10:11 am: Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo

Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo 10:22 am: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy 10:33 am: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley

Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley 10:44 am: Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson 10:55 am: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland 11:06 am: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas 11:17 am: Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 11:28 am: Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner

Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner 11:39 am: Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)

Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a) 11:50 am: Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)

Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a) 12:01 pm: Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous

Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous 3:05 pm: Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky

Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky 3:16 pm: Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder

Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder 3:27 pm: Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki 3:38 pm: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar 3:49 pm: Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas

Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas 4:00 pm: Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman

Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman 4:11 pm: Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley 4:22 pm: Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer

Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer 4:33 pm: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett

Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett 4:44 pm: Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira

Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira 4:55 pm: Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe

Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe 5:06 pm: Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson

