Procore Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first day of action at the Procore Championship 2025, Mackenzie Hughes took a one-shot lead over the field. He carded 9-under 63 on Day 1 at Silverado Resort (North Course), shooting his joint lowest round of the season.
The second round at the Procore Championship 2025 will begin on Friday, September 12, at 10 a.m. ET. George McNeill, Jackson Suber, and Paul Peterson are in the first group to tee off from the first hole, while Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, and Danny Walker are grouped to begin from the tenth tee.
Procore Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Procore Championship 2025 Round 2 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 10:00 am: George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson
- 10:11 am: James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 10:22 am: Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:33 am: Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson
- 10:44 am: Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk
- 10:55 am: Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
- 11:06 am: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles
- 11:17 am: Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman
- 11:28 am: Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Ryan Moore
- 11:39 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk
- 11:50 am: Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams
- 12:01 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park
- 3:05 pm: Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura
- 3:16 pm: Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley
- 3:27 pm: Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young
- 3:38 pm: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
- 3:49 pm: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo
- 4:00 pm: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa
- 4:11 pm: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
- 4:22 pm: Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns
- 4:33 pm: Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul
- 4:44 pm: Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 4:55 pm: Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)
- 5:06 pm: Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings
Hole 10
- 10:00 am: Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker
- 10:11 am: Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo
- 10:22 am: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 10:33 am: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
- 10:44 am: Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
- 10:55 am: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland
- 11:06 am: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
- 11:17 am: Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:28 am: Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner
- 11:39 am: Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)
- 11:50 am: Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)
- 12:01 pm: Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous
- 3:05 pm: Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky
- 3:16 pm: Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder
- 3:27 pm: Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki
- 3:38 pm: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
- 3:49 pm: Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas
- 4:00 pm: Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman
- 4:11 pm: Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley
- 4:22 pm: Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer
- 4:33 pm: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett
- 4:44 pm: Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira
- 4:55 pm: Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe
- 5:06 pm: Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti