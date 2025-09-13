Procore Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:58 GMT
Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

On Friday, September 12, Ben Griffin fired a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Procore Championship 2025. Following the second day of play at Silverado Resort, he held a 36-hole, three-stroke lead over Jackson Koivun and Russell Henley.

The moving day of the Procore Championship 2025 will begin on Saturday, September 13 at 10:35 am ET with Will Chandler and John Pak. The leader group featuring Ben Griffin and Russell Henley will start the third round at 4:50 pm ET.

Amateur Koivun, who has a chance to win his maiden PGA Tour, is paired alongside US Open champion J.J. Spaun. The duo will resume the play at the Procore Championship on Saturday at 4:40 pm ET.

Procore Championship 2025 tee times for Round 3 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Procore Championship 2025 for Round 3 (all times ET):

  • 10:35 am: Will Chandler (USA), John Pak (USA)
  • 10:45 am: Vince Whaley (USA), Peter Malnati (USA)
  • 10:55 am: Eric Cole (USA), Mac Meissner (USA)
  • 11:05 am: Troy Merritt (USA), Karl Vilips (AUS)
  • 11:15 am: Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)
  • 11:25 am: Beau Hossler (USA), Tom Kim (KOR)
  • 11:40 am: Trevor Cone (USA), Kevin Velo (USA)
  • 11:50 am: Joseph Bramlett (USA), Thomas Rosenmueller (GER)
  • 12:00 pm: Jason Dufner (USA), David Skinns (ENG)
  • 12:10 pm: Braden Thornberry (USA), Jim Knous (USA)
  • 12:20 pm: Justin Thomas (USA), Steven Fisk (USA)
  • 12:30 pm: Gary Woodland (USA), Doug Ghim (USA)
  • 12:45 pm: Harris English (USA), Luke List (USA)
  • 12:55 pm: Kevin Streelman (USA), Adam Schenk (USA)
  • 1:05 pm: Hayden Springer (USA), Quade Cummins (USA)
  • 1:15 pm: Akshay Bhatia (USA), Byeong Hun An (KOR)
  • 1:25 pm: Vince Covello (USA), Chad Ramey (USA)
  • 1:35 pm: Keith Mitchell (USA), Brandt Snedeker (USA)
  • 1:50 pm: Davis Thompson (USA), Martin Laird (SCO)
  • 2:00 pm: Jonathan Byrd (USA), Max Homa (USA)
  • 2:10 pm: Greyson Sigg (USA), Tyler Watts (USA)
  • 2:20 pm: Seamus Power (IRL), Collin Morikawa (USA)
  • 2:30 pm: Michael Thorbjornsen (USA), Ricky Castillo (USA)
  • 2:40 pm: Trey Mullinax (USA), Isaiah Salinda (USA)
  • 2:55 pm: Mark Hubbard (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)
  • 3:05 pm: Patrick Fishburn (USA), Cameron Young (USA)
  • 3:15 pm: Anders Albertson (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)
  • 3:25 pm: Austin Eckroat (USA), Sahith Theegala (USA)
  • 3:35 pm: Ben Kohles (USA), Matt Kuchar (USA)
  • 3:45 pm: Justin Hastings (CAY), Scottie Scheffler (USA)
  • 4:00 pm: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Matt McCarty (USA)
  • 4:10 pm: Garrick Higgo (RSA), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)
  • 4:20 pm: Zac Blair (USA), Taylor Montgomery (USA)
  • 4:30 pm: Lanto Griffin (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)
  • 4:40 pm: Jackson Koivun (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA)
  • 4:50 pm: Ben Griffin (USA), Russell Henley (USA)
