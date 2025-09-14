Procore Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The first three days at the Procore Championship have been quite exciting for golf fans. Some US Ryder Cup team members have displayed excellent form ahead of the Bethpage event.
Following the three rounds at Silverado Resort's North Course, Ben Griffin holds a one-stroke lead over star amateur Jackson Koivun. While Griffin has his eyes on his third win of the season, Koivun is also seeking his maiden win on the PGA Tour.
The final round of the Procore Championship will begin on Sunday, September 14 at 10:35 am ET. Jim Knous and Tom Kim will be the first duo to start the action, while the leader group featuring Griffin and Koivun will resume play at 4:50 pm ET.
Procore Championship 2025 Round 4 tee time details explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Procore Championship 2025 Round 4 (all times ET):
- 10:35 am: Jim Knous (USA), Tom Kim (KOR)
- 10:45 am: Braden Thornberry (USA), Thomas Rosenmueller (GER)
- 10:55 am: Trevor Cone (USA), David Skinns (ENG)
- 11:05 am: Eric Cole (USA), Mac Meissner (USA)
- 11:15 am: Vince Covello (USA), Will Chandler (USA)
- 11:25 am: Peter Malnati (USA), Byeong Hun An (KOR)
- 11:40 am: Tyler Watts (USA), John Pak (USA)
- 11:50 am: Chad Ramey (USA), Keith Mitchell (USA)
- 12:00 pm: Beau Hossler (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)
- 12:10 pm: Vince Whaley (USA), Karl Vilips (AUS)
- 12:20 pm: Ricky Castillo (USA), Sahith Theegala (USA)
- 12:30 pm: Kevin Streelman (USA), Max Homa (USA)
- 12:45 pm: Steven Fisk (USA), Harris English (USA)
- 12:55 pm: Matt Kuchar (USA), Jason Dufner (USA)
- 1:05 pm: Collin Morikawa (USA), Anders Albertson (USA)
- 1:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay (USA), Quade Cummins (USA)
- 1:25 pm: Isaiah Salinda (USA), Patrick Fishburn (USA)
- 1:35 pm: Martin Laird (SCO), Trey Mullinax (USA)
- 1:50 pm: Akshay Bhatia (USA), Brandt Snedeker (USA)
- 2:00 pm: Luke List (USA), Adam Schenk (USA)
- 2:10 pm: Joseph Bramlett (USA), Gary Woodland (USA)
- 2:20 pm: Taylor Montgomery (USA), Sam Burns (USA)
- 2:30 pm: Seamus Power (IRL), Ben Kohles (USA)
- 2:40 pm: Kevin Velo (USA), Doug Ghim (USA)
- 2:55 pm: Cameron Young (USA), Zac Blair (USA)
- 3:05 pm: Mark Hubbard (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)
- 3:15 pm: Greyson Sigg (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)
- 3:25 pm: Troy Merritt (USA), Davis Thompson (USA)
- 3:35 pm: Justin Hastings (CAY), Rico Hoey (PHI)
- 3:45 pm: Jonathan Byrd (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)
- 4:00 pm: Russell Henley (USA), Hayden Springer (USA)
- 4:10 pm: Matt McCarty (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA)
- 4:20 pm: Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Lanto Griffin (USA)
- 4:30 pm: Austin Eckroat (USA), Emiliano Grillo (ARG)
- 4:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Garrick Higgo (RSA)
- 4:50 pm: Ben Griffin (USA), Jackson Koivun (USA)