Projected cut line at the Open Championship 2023 explored

The 2023 Open Championship is currently underway at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. The course has not been an easy one for golfers to navigate as they battle strenuous weather conditions and the pressure of performing at a major.

Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo, and amateur Christo Lamprecht set the bar after the first round at the Open Championship, leading after 18 holes.

However, several other golfers, including the likes of Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, did not have the greatest day, finishing quite low on the leaderboard. After day one, the cut line for the Open is predicted to be +3.

According to Datagolf predictions, there is a 34.4% chance that the cut line will be +3 after the first two rounds. However, there is also a 33.4% chance that the cut line will be +4, given the current conditions of play.

There is an unlikely chance of 14.5% that the cut line will be at +2. However, with some light rain and wind soon to be seen on the course, the possibility of a +2 cut line seems bleak.

Brian Harman signs off with an eagle for a superb 65.



He leads by five shots. Prodigious.Brian Harman signs off with an eagle for a superb 65.He leads by five shots. pic.twitter.com/a3u2j36SGn

Several big names will miss the cut at the 2023 Open Championship after projected cut line

The +3 cut line is not good news for several golfers either. After the first and second rounds, names like Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, and Dustin Johnson face being cut.

Brian Harmon is currently leading the Open Championship with a score of -10 after his 36 holes. He carded a fantastic -6 under par in the second round to take the lead. The top 70 golfers will make the cut after the first two rounds of the Open, including ties.

The last two holes at the Royal Liverpool Club have been causing an uproar amongst the golfers, with Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie even calling it a 'monstrosity'.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm said via Fox News:

"I would say it’s fair, because it’s unfair to everybody. Like it’s golf, and it’s life. Simple as that. We all have to play the same holes. If you hit a good shot, you’ll definitely most likely have a birdie chance. If not, you’ll deal with it. I get you’re going for that on a championship Sunday."