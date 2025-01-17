"Promising to hear, Augusta never disappoints" - Fans react the latest update on the 2025 Masters venue after hurricane hit

Fans on social media have reacted to the recent update about the Augusta National Golf Course. The first major of the year, the Masters, takes place every year at the prestigious venue, which was affected by Hurricane Helene last September.

However, despite the damage, the venue will be ready for the Masters in April 2025 in excellent condition. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley shared the update about the venue's condition during a press conference on Thursday, January 16.

Fans jumped to the comments section to share their opinions. Many praised Augusta National, saying it never disappoints.

"Promising to hear. Augusta never disappoints. Can't wait until spring," a fan wrote.

"You knew they would be fine at Augusta," a fan said.

"There are lots of trees at my country club that many members dream of taking a chainsaw to," another fan said.

Others reflected on the hard work of the Augusta officials.

"They probably fixed that s**t within 12 hours of anything happening," one more fan wrote.

"Awesome," a fan jotted.

"Never a doubt," another fan said.

What did Fred Ridley say about the Augusta National?

During the press conference for the Latin America Amateur Championship on Thursday, January 16, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley provided an update about the venue for the Masters. He reflected on the condition of the course after the hurricane, stating that there were fewer trees now. However, he assured that the golf conditions were "spectacular." Ridley said (via SI):

“As far as the impact, the long-term impact, we have not quite as many trees as we did a year ago. As far as the golf course goes, it's in spectacular condition. I think we had minor damage to the course, the playing surfaces themselves, but we were able to get that back in shape, but I don't think you're going to see any difference in the condition for the Masters this year.”

Augusta National is one of the most renowned and prestigious golf courses in the world. Located in Augusta, Georgia, it features two courses: an 18-hole championship golf course and a nine-hole par-3 course. The venue was designed by Bobby Jones and Alister MacKenzie and has a legacy spanning 7,510 yards.

The venue has been hosting the Masters for decades now. The 2025 edition of the Masters will take place from April 7 to April 13, featuring a stellar field of the top-ranked players in the world.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the major. Last year, he defeated Ludvig Åberg by four strokes to win the event. Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus holds the record for winning the Masters the most number of times. He won it six times in his career, followed by Tiger Woods, who won it five times.

