Proud Dad Justin Thomas backs himself for Valspar Championship glory: "One more round to bring it home"

Justin Thomas is oozing confidence heading into the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025. The American golfer is playing this week at the PGA Tour event, and after three rounds, he just finished two strokes behind the leaders.

This week at the Valspar Championship, Justin Thomas also grabbed people's attention as his caddie has "Molly's dad" written on his bib instead of the player's name. Thomas has welcomed his first child, Molly, in November 2024, and this week, the proud dad is competing to win the title.

The two-time Major winner shared some of the pictures from the Valspar Championship ahead of the final round on his Instagram account along with a caption that says:

"Molly’s Dad was firing on all cylinders today! One more round to bring it home. Let’s get it!"

Justin Thomas started his outing at the Valspar Championship with the opening round of 73, but as the game progressed, he improved and secured a good position on the leaderboard ahead of the final round, which will take place on Sunday, March 23. He played a round of 70 on the second day and 65 in the third round to settle for a total of 5-under in a tie for fifth place.

Exploring the leaderboard of the Valspar Championship featuring Justin Thomas

After a 54-hole gameplay at the Valspar Championship, it was Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman and Viktor Hovland tied for the lead at 7-under. Justin Thomas' third round of 65 helped him jump 48 positions on the leaderboard and settle for T5 place with Kevin Yu, Ryo Hisatsune, Jeremy Paul, Davis Riley, and Shane Lowry.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Valspar Championship after three rounds:

T1. Nico Echavarria (-7)

T1. Jacob Bridgeman (-7)

T1. Viktor Hovland (-7)

4. Ricky Castillo (-6)

T5. Justin Thomas (-5)

T5. Kevin Yu (-5)

T5. Davis Riley (-5)

T5. Jeremy Paul (-5)

T5. Shane Lowry (-5)

T5. Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T11. Andrew Novak (-4)

T11. Joe Highsmith (-4)

T11. Billy Horschel (-4)

T11. Corey Conners (-4)

T11. Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T11. Byeong Hun An (-4)

T17. Patrick Fishburn (-3)

T17. Jordan Spieth (-3)

T17. Henrik Norlander (-3)

T17. Lucas Glover (-3)

T17. Bud Cauley (-3)

T17. J.T. Poston (-3)

T17. Kevin Velo (-3)

T24. Matt McCarty (-2)

T24. Kaito Onishi (-2)

T24. Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

T24. Stephan Jaeger (-2)

T24. Noah Goodwin (-2)

T24. Sahith Theegala (-2)

T24. Sam Ryder (-2)

T31. Matti Schmid (-1)

T31. Eric Cole (-1)

T31. Ryan Gerard (-1)

T31. Chandler Phillips (-1)

T31. Sami Valimaki (-1)

T31. Seamus Power (-1)

T31. Matthieu Pavon (-1)

T31. Gary Woodland (-1)

T31. Victor Perez (-1)

T40. Mackenzie Hughes (E)

T40. Luke Clanton (a) (E)

T40. Luke List (E)

T40. Mark Hubbard (E)

T40. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (E)

T40. Max McGreevy (E)

T40. Will Zalatoris (E)

T40. Harry Hall (E)

T40. Xander Schauffele (E)

T49. Thorbjørn Olesen (+1)

T49. Steven Fisk (+1)

T49. Michael Kim (+1)

T49. Will Chandler (+1)

T49. Brandt Snedeker (+1)

T49. Danny Willett (+1)

T49. Thomas Detry (+1)

T49. Doug Ghim (+1)

T49. Tom Kim (+1)

T49. Keith Mitchell (+1)

T49. Sepp Straka (+1)

T49. Mac Meissner (+1)

T61. Neal Shipley (+2)

T61. Rafael Campos (+2)

T61. John Pak (+2)

T61. Sam Stevens (+2)

T65. Braden Thornberry (+3)

T65. Ryan Fox (+3)

T65. David Lipsky (+3)

T68. Adam Scott (+4)

T68. Jesper Svensson (+4)

T68. Camilo Villegas (+4)

T68. Nate Lashley (+4)

T68. C.T. Pan (+4)

T68. Kris Ventura (+4)

T68. Beau Hossler (+4)

T75. Antoine Rozner (+6)

T75. Kevin Kisner (+6)

77. Aaron Baddeley (+7)

78. Mason Andersen (+8)

The final round of the tournament will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. Thomas will start his game at 1:35 p.m. ET in a group with Kevin Yu on the first tee hole.

