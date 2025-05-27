“Psycho scorecard”: Charlie Woods left golf insider shocked with his performance at AJGA

Charlie Woods is currently competing in the American Junior Golf Association's Team TaylorMade Invitational event. He has made a decent start to the event and had an eventful 18 holes, as he carded just three pars along with eight birdies, five bogeys, a triple bogey, and an eagle.

This has shocked a prominent golf journalist, Shane Bacon, who shared the screenshot of the scorecard and revealed that he was shocked.

"Charlie Woods with an epic psycho scorecard on the @AJGAGolf this week ... three pars and they all came on par-3s."

Charlie Woods carded 70 on day one of the event and is three strokes behind the leaders, Tyler Watts and Luke Colton, who are placed at the top with a score of -5 after day one. The second round is currently underway, with Sohan Patel and Luke Colton leading the event at -6.

Meanwhile, we have seen glimpses of Charlie Woods' brilliance in the 2024 PNC Championship along with his father, Tiger Woods, where he made his first hole-in-one of his career.

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods talk about Charlie's ace at the PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods made his first-ever hole-in-one on the fourth hole of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. During the post-round press conference, he talked about it and shared his feelings.

"It was awesome having Dad there," Charlie said. "That was so much fun. It was just a perfect 7-iron, little cut in there. Of course, never got to see it go in. So that sucks. But that's all right."

His father, Tiger Woods, was standing beside him during the hole-in-one and witnessed it firsthand. He was also present with Charlie during the post-round press conference and shared his thoughts.

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

"We heard it up on the green on the right and left, but we were totally unsure until the TV confirmed it," Woods said. "And we went nuts. I don't know what we did, but we enjoyed it. It was an unbelievable moment. I was talking to Todd out there, and that two-hole stretch, that was his first eagle he ever made out there on 3, and then his first hole-in-one."

Tiger said this was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have this moment with his son Charlie making an ace, his daughter Sam on the bag, along with other family and friends.

"For us to have that experience together, I know we didn't win, but it was the fact that we competed. No one really made a mistake out there. We had to earn it, and that's what you want to have. Hats off to Langers. They played amazingly," Woods concluded.

Meanwhile, Team Woods lost the event in the playoff as Team Langer went past them after tieing for the first spot after 36-holes.

