Puma and Rickie Fowler unveil stylish additions to their Palm Tree Crew collection, showcasing the new Darkspeed driver

Rickie Fowler signed with Puma to wear the brand's apparel, accessories and footwear since he turned professional in 2009. Fowler and Puma are celebrating their 15th anniversary of working together, and they have already launched their first collaboration of the year.

Puma launched a collaboration with Palm Tree Crew to produce golf apparel, footwear and accessories. Rickie Fowler is the face of this collaboration and the first promotional materials were made public this Monday, February 5.

The images and videos were posted on various websites and social media accounts. Rickie Fowler has partnered with Puma to produce and commercialize various garments, including a Cobra Darkspeed driver decorated with palm trees, alluding to the Palm Tree Crew brand.

The collaboration between Puma and Palm Tree Crew will include the production and commercialization of polo shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, shoes, and caps, among other garments.

Rickie Fowler in the 2024 Season

The 2024 season has started below expectations for Rickie Fowler. He has played three PGA Tour tournaments to date, with a T47 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as his best finish.

Fowler started the year at The Sentry, where he played for a score of 10 under, with just one round in the 60s and finished 56th. He was then part of The American Express, where he was 11 strokes under the cut line.

Fowler recovered at Pebble Beach, where he started with a round of 67. But the next two rounds did not go his way (71-73) and he fell to T47 (the event was shortened due to inclement weather).

Fowler's stats at the start of the 2024 season reflect several difficulties in his game. He has achieved an average driving distance of only 281.6 yards (ranked 175th on the circuit), has hit only 57 of 102 fairways (111th), and averages 30.29 putts per round (144th).

Despite the above, Fowler is still one of the best in the circuit reaching the greens in regulation, as he has reached 99 of 126, for a 78.57% (11th).

Fowler is confirmed to play the WM Phoenix Open starting next Thursday and is qualified to play The Genesis Invitational the following week.