Pure Insurance Championship 2023 prize money payout explored

Thongchai Jaidee won the 2023 Pure Insurance Open after beating Justin Leonard in a playoff. He ended with a score of under 14 after playing three rounds of 70-65-67 and tied with Leonard.

Jaidee made six birdies and one bogey in the last round to score 67. He carded four birdies and one bogey in the first round and eight birdies and one bogey in the second round.

The tournament had a purse of $2,300,000, and the winner received a cheque for $345,000. Leonard, who finished second, took home $202,400 in prize money. Indian golfer Arjun Atwal finished third after playing three rounds of 68-68-69 and was followed by Paul Stankowski.

Stewart Cink ended tied seventh with Jerry Kelly and Vijay Singh, while Brain Gay ended tenth.

It's important to note that Thongchai Jaidee became the first Thai golfer to win an event on the Champions Tour last year. It was his second victory in the series. Having turned professional in 1999, Choi has won 22 events, including eight on the European Tour and 13 on the Asian Tour.

Pure Insurance Championship 2023 prize money payout

Here's the prize money payout of the 2023 Pure Insurance Championship:

1 Thongchai Jaidee $345,000

2 Justin Leonard $202,400

3 Arjun Atwal $165,600

4 Paul Stankowski $136,850

T5 Steven Alker $100,886

T5 Y.E. Yang $100,886

T7 Stewart Cink $73,739

T7 Jerry Kelly $73,739

T7 Vijay Singh $73,739

10 Brian Gay $59,800

T11 Joe Durant $46,000

T11 Alex Cejka $46,000

T11 Kevin Sutherland $46,000

T11 Rod Pampling $46,000

T11 Dicky Pride $46,000

T11 Lee Janzen $46,000

T17 Jesper Parnevik $34,500

T17 K.J. Choi $34,500

T17 Mario Tiziani $34,500

T20 Paul Broadhurst $27,600

T20 Shane Bertsch $27,600

T20 Scott Parel $27,600

T20 Mike Weir $27,600

24 Rob Labritz $24,150

T25 Scott Verplank $20,043

T25 Rocco Mediate $20,043

T25 Stephen Ames $20,043

T25 Kirk Triplett $20,043

T25 Carlos Franco $20,043

T25 Ernie Els $20,043

T25 Ken Tanigawa $20,043

T32 Charlie Wi $15,870

T32 Steve Flesch $15,870

T32 Woody Austin $15,870

T35 Davis Love III $12,995

T35 Mark Hensby $12,995

T35 David Branshaw $12,995

T35 Harrison Frazar $12,995

T35 Tim O'Neal $12,995

T35 Michael Jonzon $12,995

T41 Richard Green $10,810

T41 Tom Pernice Jr. $10,810

T41 John Senden $10,810

T44 Tim Petrovic $8,970

T44 Kris Blanks $8,970

T44 Fred Couples $8,970

T44 Mark O'Meara $8,970

T44 Michael Allen $8,970

49 Keith Horne $7,590

50 Tim Herron $7,130

T51 Ken Duke $6,440

T51 Chris DiMarco $6,440

53 Boo Weekley $5,750

54 Notah Begay III $5,520