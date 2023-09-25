Pure Insurance Championship 2023 prize money payout explored

Thongchai Jaidee won the 2023 Pure Insurance Open after beating Justin Leonard in a playoff. He ended with a score of under 14 after playing three rounds of 70-65-67 and tied with Leonard.
Jaidee made six birdies and one bogey in the last round to score 67. He carded four birdies and one bogey in the first round and eight birdies and one bogey in the second round.
The tournament had a purse of $2,300,000, and the winner received a cheque for $345,000. Leonard, who finished second, took home $202,400 in prize money. Indian golfer Arjun Atwal finished third after playing three rounds of 68-68-69 and was followed by Paul Stankowski.
Stewart Cink ended tied seventh with Jerry Kelly and Vijay Singh, while Brain Gay ended tenth.
It's important to note that Thongchai Jaidee became the first Thai golfer to win an event on the Champions Tour last year. It was his second victory in the series. Having turned professional in 1999, Choi has won 22 events, including eight on the European Tour and 13 on the Asian Tour.
Pure Insurance Championship 2023 prize money payout
Here's the prize money payout of the 2023 Pure Insurance Championship:
- 1 Thongchai Jaidee $345,000
- 2 Justin Leonard $202,400
- 3 Arjun Atwal $165,600
- 4 Paul Stankowski $136,850
- T5 Steven Alker $100,886
- T5 Y.E. Yang $100,886
- T7 Stewart Cink $73,739
- T7 Jerry Kelly $73,739
- T7 Vijay Singh $73,739
- 10 Brian Gay $59,800
- T11 Joe Durant $46,000
- T11 Alex Cejka $46,000
- T11 Kevin Sutherland $46,000
- T11 Rod Pampling $46,000
- T11 Dicky Pride $46,000
- T11 Lee Janzen $46,000
- T17 Jesper Parnevik $34,500
- T17 K.J. Choi $34,500
- T17 Mario Tiziani $34,500
- T20 Paul Broadhurst $27,600
- T20 Shane Bertsch $27,600
- T20 Scott Parel $27,600
- T20 Mike Weir $27,600
- 24 Rob Labritz $24,150
- T25 Scott Verplank $20,043
- T25 Rocco Mediate $20,043
- T25 Stephen Ames $20,043
- T25 Kirk Triplett $20,043
- T25 Carlos Franco $20,043
- T25 Ernie Els $20,043
- T25 Ken Tanigawa $20,043
- T32 Charlie Wi $15,870
- T32 Steve Flesch $15,870
- T32 Woody Austin $15,870
- T35 Davis Love III $12,995
- T35 Mark Hensby $12,995
- T35 David Branshaw $12,995
- T35 Harrison Frazar $12,995
- T35 Tim O'Neal $12,995
- T35 Michael Jonzon $12,995
- T41 Richard Green $10,810
- T41 Tom Pernice Jr. $10,810
- T41 John Senden $10,810
- T44 Tim Petrovic $8,970
- T44 Kris Blanks $8,970
- T44 Fred Couples $8,970
- T44 Mark O'Meara $8,970
- T44 Michael Allen $8,970
- 49 Keith Horne $7,590
- 50 Tim Herron $7,130
- T51 Ken Duke $6,440
- T51 Chris DiMarco $6,440
- 53 Boo Weekley $5,750
- 54 Notah Begay III $5,520