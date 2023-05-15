Purse for PGA Championship 2023: Total money distribution across all positions explored

The PGA Tour now moves to Rochester in New York for the 105th PGA Championship, which is scheduled to take place on the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The playing field of the PGA Championship will comprise almost every top golfer across setting the eyes on the second major of this season.

Just like last year, the purse size for this year's PGA Championship is $15 million. and the winner will be receiving a share of the $2.7 million.

Last year, Justin Thomas emerged victorious at the Southern Hills, Tulsa, becoming the first winner to receive a $2.7 million cheque at PGA Championship.

2023 PGA Championship payout for each player

Here's the payout for the 2023 PGA Championship for each position:

1: $2,700,000

2: $1,620,000

3: $1,020,000

4: $720,000

5: $600,000

6: $516,250

7: $475,000

8: $436,600

9: $400,000

10: $371,250

11: $343,750

12: $316,250

13: $291,250

14: $278,750

15: $266,250

16: $253,750

17: $241,250

18: $228,750

19: $216,250

20: $203,750

21: $191,250

22: $178,750

23: $166,250

24: $153,750

25: $141,250

26: $128,750

27: $116,250

28: $104,375

29: $97,750

30: $91,250

31: $86,250

32: $81,250

33: $76,250

34: $71,250

35: $66,250

36: $63,750

37: $61,250

38: $58,750

39: $56,250

40: $53,750

41: $51,250

42: $48,750

43: $46,250

44: $43,750

45: $41,250

46: $38,750

47: $36,875

48: $35,000

49: $33,750

50: $32,500

51: $31,250

52: $30,500

53: $29,875

54: $29,250

55: $28,750

56: $28,250

57: $27,875

58: $27,500

59: $27,250

60: $27,000

61: $26,750

62: $26,500

63: $26,250

64: $26,000

65: $25,750

66: $25,500

67: $25,250

68: $25,000

69: $24,750

70: $24,500

Playing Field for the 2023 PGA Championship

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Meronk

Adrián Otaegui

Alex Beach

Alex Norén

Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam

Anirban Lahiri

Anthony Cordes

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Kern

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Braden Shattuck

Brandon Wu

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Callum Shinkwin

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Smith

Cameron Young

Chez Reavie

Chris French

Chris Kirk

Chris Sanger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Colin Inglis

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

David Micheluzzi

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Dean Burmester

Denny McCarthy

Dustin Johnson

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Francesco Molinari

Gabe Reynolds

Gary Woodland

Greg Koch

Harold Varner III

Harris English

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Jason Day

Jeremy Wells

Jesse Droemer

Jimmy Walker

JJ Killeen

Joaquín Niemann

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

John Somers

Jon Rahm

Jordan Smith

Jordan Spieth

Josh Speight

Justin Rose

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Kazuki Higa

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kenny Pigman

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Lee Hodges

Lucas Herbert

Luke Donald

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Matt Cahill

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthew NeSmith

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Michael Block

Min Woo Lee

Mito Pereira

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria

Nicolai Højgaard

Ockie Strydom

Pablo Larrazábal

Pádraig Harrington

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Paul Casey

Phil Mickelson

Rasmus Højgaard

Rickie Fowler

Rikuya Hoshino

Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy

Russell Grove

Russell Henley

Ryan Fox

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Séamus Power

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Shaun Micheel

Si Woo Kim

Sihwan Kim

Steve Holmes

Steven Alker

Sungjae Im

Talor Gooch

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Detry

Thomas Pieters

Thorbjørn Olesen

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Wyatt Worthington II

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Y.E. Yang

Yannik Paul

Zach Johnson

