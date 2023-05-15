Purse for PGA Championship 2023: Total money distribution across all positions explored

The PGA Tour now moves to Rochester in New York for the 105th PGA Championship, which is scheduled to take place on the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21, 2023.
The playing field of the PGA Championship will comprise almost every top golfer across setting the eyes on the second major of this season.
Just like last year, the purse size for this year's PGA Championship is $15 million. and the winner will be receiving a share of the $2.7 million.
Last year, Justin Thomas emerged victorious at the Southern Hills, Tulsa, becoming the first winner to receive a $2.7 million cheque at PGA Championship.
2023 PGA Championship payout for each player
Here's the payout for the 2023 PGA Championship for each position:
- 1: $2,700,000
- 2: $1,620,000
- 3: $1,020,000
- 4: $720,000
- 5: $600,000
- 6: $516,250
- 7: $475,000
- 8: $436,600
- 9: $400,000
- 10: $371,250
- 11: $343,750
- 12: $316,250
- 13: $291,250
- 14: $278,750
- 15: $266,250
- 16: $253,750
- 17: $241,250
- 18: $228,750
- 19: $216,250
- 20: $203,750
- 21: $191,250
- 22: $178,750
- 23: $166,250
- 24: $153,750
- 25: $141,250
- 26: $128,750
- 27: $116,250
- 28: $104,375
- 29: $97,750
- 30: $91,250
- 31: $86,250
- 32: $81,250
- 33: $76,250
- 34: $71,250
- 35: $66,250
- 36: $63,750
- 37: $61,250
- 38: $58,750
- 39: $56,250
- 40: $53,750
- 41: $51,250
- 42: $48,750
- 43: $46,250
- 44: $43,750
- 45: $41,250
- 46: $38,750
- 47: $36,875
- 48: $35,000
- 49: $33,750
- 50: $32,500
- 51: $31,250
- 52: $30,500
- 53: $29,875
- 54: $29,250
- 55: $28,750
- 56: $28,250
- 57: $27,875
- 58: $27,500
- 59: $27,250
- 60: $27,000
- 61: $26,750
- 62: $26,500
- 63: $26,250
- 64: $26,000
- 65: $25,750
- 66: $25,500
- 67: $25,250
- 68: $25,000
- 69: $24,750
- 70: $24,500
Playing Field for the 2023 PGA Championship
- Aaron Wise
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Adri Arnaus
- Adrian Meronk
- Adrián Otaegui
- Alex Beach
- Alex Norén
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Putnam
- Anirban Lahiri
- Anthony Cordes
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Kern
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Braden Shattuck
- Brandon Wu
- Brendan Steele
- Brendon Todd
- Brian Harman
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Callum Shinkwin
- Callum Tarren
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Young
- Chez Reavie
- Chris French
- Chris Kirk
- Chris Sanger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Colin Inglis
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Danny Willett
- David Lingmerth
- David Micheluzzi
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Dean Burmester
- Denny McCarthy
- Dustin Johnson
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Francesco Molinari
- Gabe Reynolds
- Gary Woodland
- Greg Koch
- Harold Varner III
- Harris English
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- Jason Day
- Jeremy Wells
- Jesse Droemer
- Jimmy Walker
- JJ Killeen
- Joaquín Niemann
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- John Somers
- Jon Rahm
- Jordan Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Josh Speight
- Justin Rose
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Kazuki Higa
- Keegan Bradley
- Keith Mitchell
- Kenny Pigman
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Herbert
- Luke Donald
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mark Hubbard
- Matt Cahill
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Matthew NeSmith
- Maverick McNealy
- Max Homa
- Michael Block
- Min Woo Lee
- Mito Pereira
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Taylor
- Nico Echavarria
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ockie Strydom
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Pádraig Harrington
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Paul Casey
- Phil Mickelson
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rickie Fowler
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Robert MacIntyre
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Grove
- Russell Henley
- Ryan Fox
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Séamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Shaun Micheel
- Si Woo Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Steve Holmes
- Steven Alker
- Sungjae Im
- Talor Gooch
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Thomas Pieters
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Trey Mullinax
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Victor Perez
- Viktor Hovland
- Webb Simpson
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Y.E. Yang
- Yannik Paul
- Zach Johnson