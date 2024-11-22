“Put me in coach” – Paige Spiranac is ‘ready’ for a new role at The Match Superstars

Former LPGA professional Paige Spiranac recently said she is ready for a new position at The Match Superstars. She said this in response to one of the fans who wished to see her doing a commentary stint at the event.

The 10th edition of Capital One's exhibition event, named The Match Superstars, is set to take place this week on Friday, November 22. The event will feature Bill Murray, Nate Bargatze, Ken Griffey Jr., Michael Phelps, Charles Barkley, Mark Wahlberg, Wayne Gretzky, and Blake Griffin in action at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach.

On Thursday, November 21, one of the fans online asked Paige Spiranac on X (formerly Twitter) to call The Match to which the popular golf influencer responded positively.

Trending

"Put me in coach I’m ready lol," she replied.

Expand Tweet

"Women should be able to embrace their sexuality" - Paige Spiranac questions the hypocrisy of women

Recently, a fan praised pop artist Sabrina Carpenter for embracing her sexuality. However, Paige Spiranac questioned the hypocrisy of women in selectively choosing when to show support.

"I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze," she wrote on X.

"Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered. One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention w***e for doing the same exact thing," she added.

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, Spiranac has often been a target of criticism for her choice of attire in golf. She has admitted in the past that people have judged her clothing, including an instance where she was berated for wearing a skirt deemed "too short".

"And this older female member berated me in the parking lot that my skirt was too short and it was inappropriate," she said a couple of years ago.

In another instance, when Spiranac was just a teenager, her skirt was measured against a dollar bill.

"They brought a dollar bill out in front of everyone on the driving range to measure my skirt when I was 13 years old... 13 years old! A dollar bill!," she said.

Spiranac has over 4 million Instagram followers, 1 million followers on X, and more than 1.6 million followers on TikTok. Besides, she runs a website called OnlyPaige, where she shares her exclusive content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback