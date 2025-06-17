"Putting up way too many stinkers" - Golf analyst gets honest about Justin Thomas’ major struggles after US Open 2025 letdown

Justin Thomas was a part of the 2025 US Open field last week. Notably, he posted two rounds of 76 to miss his second cut at a Major championship this year.

Dan Rapaport broke down the American golfer's performance over the past few years on the latest episode of Dan on Golf. Noting his excellent performance on the PGA Tour, the golf analyst said (via YouTube 59:03 - 59:20):

"He's competitive as hell and he knows that a player like him is going to be judged ultimately by the Majors and he's putting up way too many stinkers in them."

The analyst pointed out Justin Thomas' stats in Major championships and stated that they are not good enough for someone of his caliber. In 39 appearances, the 32-year-old has made the cut on 27 occasions.

Since winning his second and last Major championship at the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas has played in 13 Majors and missed the cut in seven of them.

Rappaport feels that this could be a "lost year" for Justin Thomas as far as Majors are concerned. He believes that Thomas needs to work hard to post a top-ten finish at the 2025 Open Championship and get back on track. He said (via YouTube 59:00 - 59:30):

"There is only one chance for JT to salvage his major season and it comes at the Open which is the only Major he's never finished in the top 10 in. So at the risk of being another lost year in the Majors for Justin Thomas."

Justin Thomas has made 8 appearances at The Open Championship since 2016. Having made the cut five times, he boasts only one finish inside the top-25 which came in 2019 where he tied for 11th place.

Justin Thomas' PGA Tour Results

Justin Thomas has had a good season on the PGA Tour so far. In 14 appearances and 12 cuts made, he has posted 6 finishes inside the top-10.

The two time Major championship winner saw three runners up finishes this year and one victory at the RBC Heritage. Here's a look at Justin Thomas' performances on the circuit (via PGA Tour):

The Sentry - T26 (19 under par)

The American Express - 2nd place (23 under par)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T48 (7 under par)

WM Phoenix Open - T6 (15 under par)

Genesis Invitational - T9 (6 under par)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T36 (3 over par)

The Players Championship - T33 (2 under par)

Masters Tournament - T36 (2 over par)

RBC Heritage - WIN (17 under par)

Truist Championship - T2 (14 under par)

PGA Championship - CUT (3 over par)

Memorial Tournament - T31 (5 over par)

US Opene - CUT (12 over par)

