R&A appoints new CEO to replace Martin Slumbers ahead of the 2024 Open

Ahead of the 2024 Open Championship, Mark Dabon has been appointed as the new CEO of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club. He will take over the reins from Martin Slumber, who has been in the position for nine years.

The R&A is one of the leading governing bodies in golf. The organization, founded at the iconic St. Andrews Golf Club in Scotland, works hand in hand with the United States Golf Association (USGA) to create the sport's rules.

Slumbers, the incumbent CEO and Secretary of the R&A, will be stepping down from his position later this year, in November, after nine years in the capacity to promote the game of golf. He will be succeeded by Darbon, who will be leaving his position as CEO of the Northamption Saints, a rugby team, to join prior to the last Major championship of the year, the 2024 Open Championship.

Here's what Mark Darbon had to say about the exciting new position of prestige.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be taking up these positions with The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and to be moving into golf, a sport I have always loved. The R&A is a globally renowned organisation and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional game. I am looking forward to working with a hugely talented team of staff, the Club membership and such an impressive array of partner organisations to achieve even more success in the years to come. ”

Darbon was a former member of the London Olympic Games and Paralympic Games committee. The Northampton CEO also served as an expert advisor to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and went on to serve as CEO of the Madison Sports Group to promote professional cycling events globally.

Having graduated from Worcester College and Oxford University, Darbon is an avid golfer with a handicap index of 3.1. He transitioned to golf after serving as a former player for England's under-21 hockey international team as well as playing at Oxford University.

What tournaments does the R&A conduct?

The R&A founded the Official World Golf Rankings and the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 1986 and 2007, respectively. Not only does the organization work with the rules of golf, it also play an integral role in several tournaments worldwide, including some of the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour's Major championships.

Here's a list of the 22 tournaments organized by the R&A.

The Open Championship [PGA Tour Major championship]

Women's British Open [LPGA Major Championship]

The Amateur Championship

The Womens Amateur Championship

Ladies' British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship

Boys Amateur Championship

The Girls' British Open Amateur Championship

Boys Home Internationals

Girls' Home Internationals

Ladies' Home International

Ladies' Senior Home Internationals

Coronation Foursomes

Seniors Open Amateur Championship

Ladies' Senior British Open Amateur Championship

Senior Open Championship [PGA Tour Champions Major championship]

Walker Cup

Curtis Cup

Junior Open Championship

St Andrews Trophy

Vagliano Trophy

Jacques Léglise Trophy

Junior Vagliano Trophy

