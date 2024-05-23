R&A gives update on Royal Troon course ahead of The Open, hints at possible upgrade in bunkers after complaints from last year

The Open Championship is set to be held at Royal Troon, a golf course currently being prepped to cap off the Major tilt in golf. There is one more Major tournament before it, but it's not too far away right now. They are doing what they can to ensure the course is perfect by the time the golf world shows up in July.

Last year, the bunkers at Royal Liverpool changed mid-tournament after several players complained about the terrain. There are three new bunkers at Royal Troon, but the R&A is certain there won't be massive issues.

A spokesman for the R&A said to the Scotsman:

“Our preparations for The Open are progressing well and we are working through our usual planning on all aspects of the course setup, including the bunkers. As is always the case, we work closely with the host venue to ensure the course is in peak condition come July for the championship.”

That brings the total to 98 bunkers on the course, which is difficult and different making for a frustrating experience for golfers who find themselves in the bunker (which is likely given that there are 98 of them at Royal Troon for the Open Championship).

Last year Matthew Jordan remarked on the challenge posed by the bunkers,

“I haven't seen the bunkers like this at all. They're just so flat and they're so penal. You just can't hit it in any bunkers whatsoever. We know how penal fairway bunkers are, but even the greenside bunkers this week you can drop two shots just like that.”

The difference between links golf and regular golf has been noted by many players, including last year's Open winner Brian Harman. However, the R&A is confident that the conditions this year will be different than those of 2023.

2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman talks links golf

No one is more familiar with the style of play at the Open Championship than Brian Harman, who has had a long and tumultuous relationship with links golf courses. He will be at Royal Troon to defend his crown this year.

Fortunately, he has had some positive experiences which he can put to use. However, this dynamic was not always a happy one. Harman had a tough start.

Brian Harman will defend his Open Championship win

He stated to Golf Monthly,

"The first time I played links golf I hated it - it ate me to pieces. I kept trying to hit lob wedges around the greens and the weather was bad. I got whipped, lost all of my matches."

He missed the cut four times to begin his Open career. However, he will be returning as the reigning champion with a lot of valuable experience with bunker-heavy courses.