R&A official asks Greg Norman to check the ‘resale market’ if he wishes to be at The Open Championship - “I’m not aware that he’s bought a ticket”

Greg Norman wasn’t invited to the 2024 Masters. However, the LIV Golf CEO arrived at Augusta National and attended the event as a regular fan with a ticket. The Aussie has once again been told to check the “resale market” for tickets if he wishes to attend The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Mike Woodcock, director of corporate communications for the R&A, said that Norman hasn’t been invited to The Open Championship this year. The official noted that he isn't aware of the two-time Open champion buying a ticket.

The official suggested the 69-year-old get a fan ticket from the resale platform if he wants to watch the event, like he did at the Masters. Commenting on Greg Norman at an Open media day on Monday, Woodcock said (as quoted by The Telegraph):

“I don’t think there’s a G. Norman (on the list). I think they would have let me know if there was. So, I’m not aware that he’s bought a ticket so far… Obviously there are tickets still available on the resale platform or hospitality. He’s very welcome to look there.”

It's pertinent to note that Greg Norman created a stir at the Masters earlier this month by arriving at the event as a paid fan. Having described Augusta National Golf Club’s decision not to invite him as “petty,” the ace golfer followed Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler’s group around Augusta.

His arrival had even sparked some speculations regarding McIlroy’s possible move to the breakaway tour, but that was soon rubbished by the PGA Tour star’s team.

Is Greg Norman banned from attending The Open Championship?

The R&A banned Greg Norman from attending The Open Championship in 2021. The organizers had released a statement against the golfer attending the tournament’s 150th celebrations and its Champions Dinner at St Andrews.

According to the officials, the decision to ban the LIV Golf CEO was taken “to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage.” Norman slammed the decision and said (as quoted by Golf Digest):

“I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf. It’s petty, as all I have done is prompt and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”

It's pertinent to note that the R&A suggesting Norman get a ticket to attend the event is a step forward. Despite not sending an invitation, the Open Championship officials will be expecting the ‘Shark’ to be among the projected 250,000 spectators at the event.

It will be interesting to see how many LIV Golf stars will be on the playing field at the event.