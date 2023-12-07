“Rahm is such a fraud” - Golf fans react to shocking news of Jon Rahm reportedly leaving PGA Tour to join LIV Golf

The rumors of Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf do not stop coming one after the other, each one with new details. This Thursday, December 7, it was the turn of the renowned media The Wall Street Journal, which assured that Rahm is "set to leave" and that it could be officially announced this week.

The article published by The Wall Street Journal quickly spread throughout the golf world with more than 450,000 views in just one hour (considering only the accounts of the media itself and Front Office Sports on X).

Many fans reacted in different ways, with some questioning Jon Rahm's alleged decision while others considered it justified (if true).

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rahm is such a fraud. He will prob win one more major. Outside of that his legacy is trash."

"All these people responding to this act like they wouldn’t take the money too."

What the Wall Street Journal said about Jon Rahm

According to The Wall Street Journal's report, Jon Rahm's departure would involve a sum of between $450 million and $600 million. The media stated that the official announcement could come as soon as this week.

The Wall Street Journal quoted "people familiar with the matter" without revealing their identities. Other media outlets that have reported on these rumors since they resurfaced a few weeks ago (such as Flushing It) have also not revealed the identities of their sources.

Journalist Alan Shipnuck, a staff member of The Fire Pit Collective and author of the book "LIV and Let Die," did mention Phil Mickelson's name as one of the people who claimed that the Jon Rahm deal was a done deal.

However, Phil Mickelson denied such claims by Shipnuck in the strongest terms. Mickelson and Rahm have a well-known friendly relationship, while the relationship between the six-time Major champion and the journalist could not be more strained.

The truth is that neither Jon Rahm nor LIV Golf have issued any official statement to affirm or deny the rumors of the PGA Tour's double Major champion's departure. However, it is also common practice that such matters are negotiated in the utmost secrecy.

The golf world has followed every step of Jon Rahm's most recent moves, seeking to confirm his inclination towards one side or the other. The American Express Tournament field was recently announced and Rahm has not been included in it. The Spaniard is the defending champion of the event.

This fact has been widely appreciated as a sign that Rahm is distancing himself from the PGA Tour. The American Express Tournament will be the third event of the 2024 season, midway between the first two Signature Events, The Sentry Tournament of Champions and the AT&T Peeble Beach Pro-Am.