Rain affected 3M Open 2025 activate preferred lies for Round 1

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:08 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
The opening round of the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities began under wet and humid conditions after overnight rainfall left the fairways soft and muddy. With thunderstorms threatening to roll in during the morning and afternoon, tournament officials decided to implement preferred lies, allowing players to lift, clean, and place their golf balls in closely mown areas.

The PGA Tour Communications confirmed the decision just before play began. On July 24, the @PGATOURComms posted the update on X, stating:

"Due to rainfall yesterday, preferred lies in use for the first round of the 3M Open."
The forecast for the day, according to AccuWeather, called for limited sunshine and high humidity. Temperatures were expected to reach 27–29°C (80–84°F), with winds up to 13 km/h and gusts reaching 30 km/h. Isolated thunderstorms were likely in both the morning and afternoon hours, with an estimated 40–60% chance of rain during the peak of play.

The first round was scheduled to be played from Thursday, July 24, beginning at 6:45 a.m. CDT from the first ten holes. The 3M Open is being contested at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the seventh straight year. The course, which measures 7,431 yards and plays as a par 71, is known for its water hazards and penal rough.

Round 1 Tee times and pairings for the 2025 3M Open

The 2025 3M Open is underway at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, as play began on Thursday, July 24. With all four Majors now complete, this event signals the start of the final stretch of the PGA Tour season.

This year’s tournament features a prize purse of $8.4 million. Jhonattan Vegas, who edged out Max Greyserman by one shot in 2024, is back to defend his title. He teed off from the first hole at 12:54 p.m. CDT, playing alongside Sam Burns and Haotong Li.

Max Greyserman began his round early in the morning at 7:07 a.m. CDT from the 10th tee. He is grouped with Beau Hossler and Chandler Phillips. Maverick McNealy, last year’s third-place finisher, teed off at 7:18 a.m. CDT, playing with Sahith Theegala and Max Homa.

Along with big names on the PGA Tour, this year’s 3M Open also features promising amateurs such as Michael La Sasso, Preston Stout, and Max Herendeen.

Here’s a look at the complete Round 1 tee times and pairings for those starting from Tee 1 (in CDT):

6:45 am: Vince Whaley, David Lipsky, Nate Lashley

6:56 am: Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

7:07 am: Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, McClure Meissner

7:18 am: Byeong Hun An, Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power

7:29 am: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge

7:40 am: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati

7:51 am: Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore

8:02 am: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

8:13 am: Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley

8:24 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti

8:35 am: Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Yi Cao

8:46 am: Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff

8:57 am: Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso

12:10 pm: Andrew Putnam, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy

12:21 pm: Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

12:32 pm: Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns

12:43 pm: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

12:54 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li

01:05 pm: William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp

01:16 pm: Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

01:27 pm: Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

01:38 pm: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim

01:49 pm: Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell

02:00 pm: Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent

02:11 pm: Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron

02:22 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen

Here's the list of golfers who will tee off for the 3M Open 2025 Round 1 from Tee 10 (CDT):

6:45 am: Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman

6:56 am: Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg

7:07 am: Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips

7:18 am: Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa

7:29 am: Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

7:40 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

7:51 am: Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

8:02 am: Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

8:13 am: Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:24 am: Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes

8:35 am: Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk

8:46 am: Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel

8:57 am: Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi

12:10 pm: Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker

12:21 pm: Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett

12:32 pm: Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

12:43 pm: Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace

12:54 pm: Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

01:05 pm: Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker

01:16 pm: Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon

01:27 pm: Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki

01:38 pm: Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon

01:49 pm: Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephens Stallings Jr.

02:00 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein

02:11 pm: Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout

02:22 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

