Rasmus Hojgaard charges to DP World Tour Championship lead with four birdies

Rasmus Hojgaard took the lead at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship after shooting four back-to-back birdies during the ongoing third round of the event. The Danish golfer started the game on November 16 with a par on the first hole.

Following that, Hojgaard carded a birdie on the par-5 second hole and added three more to settle into a strong position, taking the solo lead at the time of writing. The DP World Tour shared a video of Rasmus Hojgaard's fabulous shot at the ongoing event, writing:

"Rasmus Højgaard charging to the top of the leaderboard, aiming to replicate his brother's victory 12 months ago."

Rasmus Hojgaard is in contention to win the title. Notably, last year, his brother Nicolai Hojgaard won the tournament. However, this season, Nicolai struggled with his game and failed to qualify for the season-ending event.

Only the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings are eligible to tee off at the event. Nicolai Hojgaard ranked 59th in the standings and missed the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojgaard has been impressive with his game. After making four back-to-back birdies, he added two more consecutive birdies to his game, and with a total of 12-under, he is currently leading by two strokes over Rory McIlroy.

"It gave me good motivation" - Rasmus Hojgaard on his last game at the DP World Tour Championship

Last year, both the Hojgaard brothers competed at the DP World Tour Championship and delivered commendable performances. Nicolai won the event after carding four rounds of 67, 66, 70, and 64, while Rasmus settled for T11.

Reflecting on his performance at last year's championship, Rasmus opened up during this year's press conference for the tournament. After the second round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship on November 15, Hojgaard shared his experience of playing in the event, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"Obviously last year was a tough one. But it gave me good motivation for this year. You know, I tried to take it a bit more on, if that's the right word for it, but don't stress too much about not getting off to a good start or whatever it might be. It's a long season and you're going to get on a run at some point.

"Feel like I got off to a good start this year and had an average stretch of golf which is very normal, and then after the summer break, I came back, tried not to get ahead of myself and stayed patient," he added.

This year, Rasmus Hojgaard started his campaign at the DP World Tour Championship with a round of 1-under 71. He shot five birdies and four bogeys in the opening round. In the next round, he shot four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He also made two bogeys and scored 5-under 67.

The third round is still underway, and the tournament will conclude on Sunday, November 17, at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

