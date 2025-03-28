Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard react to probability of setting unique record at The Masters 2025

Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard are set to make history by becoming the first twin brothers to play at the Masters next month. Both the brothers have secured their spots in the first major of the year, and this week, they are both playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

During the first round of the PGA Tour event on Thursday, March 27, the Højgaard brothers opened up about their experience of playing this week while also reflecting on their excitement to play at the Masters together. Nicolai played at the Masters last year, while Rasmus will make his debut in the major in 2025.

Rasmus Højgaard opened up about playing in the Masters, saying:

"I am sure when we get there, it will be a cool story... It's a...I was with Nicolas, who has been there already so. It would be good to play now the practice round with him, and get to know the play a little bit. I am sure we will have a lot of fun, and it's a great story."

Notably, Nicolai Højgaard earned a special exemption to play at the Masters in 2025, while Rasmus qualified, as he finished in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, in his debut at the Masters last year, Nicolai had a decent outing and settled in T16 place.

A look into Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard’s performances at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

The Højgaard brothers were pretty impressive with their game in the opening round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open on Thursday, March 27. Rasmus started his game on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the second hole.

Rasmus was outstanding on the par-5 third hole and carded an eagle, followed by another birdie on the sixth. However, he also had some struggles in the game and made a double bogey on the seventh, followed by a birdie on the eighth hole. On the back nine, Rasmus Hojgaard carded three birdies along with a double bogey on the 14th for a round of 4-under 66. He settled in a tie for fifth at the event.

Nicolai Hojgaard also started the campaign at the Houston Open 2025 on the first tee hole. He made a birdie and a bogey on the front nine and two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for 1-under 69. He settled in T36 in the tournament after playing the first 18 holes.

Notably, the play on Thursday at the Texas Children's Houston Open was unfortunately suspended because of the darkness, and some players still had to complete their game. The first round will resume on Friday, March 28, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

