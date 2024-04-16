RBC Heritage 2024: Odds and best bets explored

Modified Apr 16, 2024
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick, RBC Heritage 2023 (Image via Getty)

The 2024 RBC Heritage is the fifth Signature Event of the season. Players will compete at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, to gain FedEx Points and a piece of the $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 Masters champion, is favored for another win.

2023 RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick has decent odds to win again and can become the first golfer since Boo Weekley in 2007 & 2008 to win the tournament back-to-back. Fitzpatrick won last year after defeating Jordan Spieth in a playoff. The English golfer tied for 22nd at the 2024 Masters.

2024 RBC Heritage odds

According to BetMGM, the odds for the Top 15 and Ties at the 2024 RBC Heritage are:

GolferOdds to Win
Scottie Scheffler400
Xander Schauffele
1200
Ludvig Aberg1400
Rory McIlroy1400
Patrick Cantlay
1600
Tommy Fleetwood1800
Collin Morikawa2000
Matt Fitzpatrick2500
Max Homa2500
Cameron Young2800
Jordan Spieth2800
Will Zalatoris2800
Wyndham Clark2800
Russell Henley3300
Sahith Theegala3300

Scottie Scheffler has great odds at +400 but has only played the course once before in 2023 and tied for 11th. He did not play the Signature event after his 2022 Masters victory. The World No.1 is the best ball-striker on the field and could take the win if he does not withdraw.

The 2024 Masters top 10 finisher Xander Schauffele (+1200) and runner-up Ludvig Åberg (+1400) follow Scheffler for the odds to win. Schauffele has had a consistent season so far with seven top-ten finishes out of nine starts. Ludvig will make his RBC Heritage debut.

Patrick Cantlay (+1600) had a decent 22nd-place finish at the Masters. Cantlay has one advantage over Scheffler - course knowledge. With four top 5 finishes out of his six starts here, he can use the course history to his advantage. Cantlay's solo lead through 36 holes at the Genesis Invitational proves he has what it takes to win his first RBC Heritage.

Rory McIlroy's odds at winning the 2024 RBC Heritage changed from +1100 to +1400 after his performance tied him for 22nd at the Masters.

Jordan Spieth (+2800) won the tournament in 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023 after conceding in a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500). Spieth hadn't carded a score within 5 shots of the lowest score during the Masters.

2024 RBC Heritage Field

69 players are currently in the field and will compete at the 56th edition of the RBC Heritage with a no-cut format.

All players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings compete, with two exceptions.

Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama will not be appearing at the 2024 RBC Heritage despite their eligibility. 2023 FedEx Cup champion Hovland missed the cut at the Masters and withdrew from the RBC Heritage.

Masters champion Scheffler's appearance at the tournament relies on his wife going into labor. A win by Scheffler this week would complete three out of four legs of a Grand Slam.

Shane Lowry received a sponsor exemption for the tournament. Lowry has a past finish of tied for third in 2022.

Players' rankings in the 2024 RBC Heritage field

Official Golf World Ranking PositionFedExCup Points Leaderboard
1. Scottie Scheffler1. Scottie Scheffler
2. Wyndham Clark2. Rory McIlroy
3. Xander Schauffele3. Xander Schauffele
4. Ludvig Åberg5. Wyndham Clark
6. Matthieu Pavon7. Ludvig Åberg
7. Sahith Theegala8. Patrick Cantlay
8. Byeong Hun An9. Max Homa
9. Chris Kirk10. Brian Harman
10. Will Zalatoris11. Tommy Fleetwood
11. Stephan Jaeger12. Matt Fitzpatrick

