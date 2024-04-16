RBC Heritage 2024: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 RBC Heritage is the fifth Signature Event of the season. Players will compete at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, to gain FedEx Points and a piece of the $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 Masters champion, is favored for another win.

2023 RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick has decent odds to win again and can become the first golfer since Boo Weekley in 2007 & 2008 to win the tournament back-to-back. Fitzpatrick won last year after defeating Jordan Spieth in a playoff. The English golfer tied for 22nd at the 2024 Masters.

Expand Tweet

2024 RBC Heritage odds

According to BetMGM, the odds for the Top 15 and Ties at the 2024 RBC Heritage are:

Golfer Odds to Win Scottie Scheffler 400 Xander Schauffele

1200 Ludvig Aberg 1400 Rory McIlroy 1400 Patrick Cantlay

1600 Tommy Fleetwood 1800 Collin Morikawa 2000 Matt Fitzpatrick 2500 Max Homa 2500 Cameron Young 2800 Jordan Spieth 2800 Will Zalatoris 2800 Wyndham Clark 2800 Russell Henley 3300 Sahith Theegala 3300

Scottie Scheffler has great odds at +400 but has only played the course once before in 2023 and tied for 11th. He did not play the Signature event after his 2022 Masters victory. The World No.1 is the best ball-striker on the field and could take the win if he does not withdraw.

The 2024 Masters top 10 finisher Xander Schauffele (+1200) and runner-up Ludvig Åberg (+1400) follow Scheffler for the odds to win. Schauffele has had a consistent season so far with seven top-ten finishes out of nine starts. Ludvig will make his RBC Heritage debut.

Patrick Cantlay (+1600) had a decent 22nd-place finish at the Masters. Cantlay has one advantage over Scheffler - course knowledge. With four top 5 finishes out of his six starts here, he can use the course history to his advantage. Cantlay's solo lead through 36 holes at the Genesis Invitational proves he has what it takes to win his first RBC Heritage.

Rory McIlroy's odds at winning the 2024 RBC Heritage changed from +1100 to +1400 after his performance tied him for 22nd at the Masters.

Jordan Spieth (+2800) won the tournament in 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023 after conceding in a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500). Spieth hadn't carded a score within 5 shots of the lowest score during the Masters.

2024 RBC Heritage Field

69 players are currently in the field and will compete at the 56th edition of the RBC Heritage with a no-cut format.

All players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings compete, with two exceptions.

Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama will not be appearing at the 2024 RBC Heritage despite their eligibility. 2023 FedEx Cup champion Hovland missed the cut at the Masters and withdrew from the RBC Heritage.

Masters champion Scheffler's appearance at the tournament relies on his wife going into labor. A win by Scheffler this week would complete three out of four legs of a Grand Slam.

Shane Lowry received a sponsor exemption for the tournament. Lowry has a past finish of tied for third in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Players' rankings in the 2024 RBC Heritage field

Official Golf World Ranking Position FedExCup Points Leaderboard 1. Scottie Scheffler 1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Wyndham Clark 2. Rory McIlroy 3. Xander Schauffele 3. Xander Schauffele 4. Ludvig Åberg 5. Wyndham Clark 6. Matthieu Pavon 7. Ludvig Åberg 7. Sahith Theegala 8. Patrick Cantlay 8. Byeong Hun An 9. Max Homa 9. Chris Kirk 10. Brian Harman 10. Will Zalatoris 11. Tommy Fleetwood 11. Stephan Jaeger 12. Matt Fitzpatrick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback