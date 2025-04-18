RBC Heritage 2025 Day 2 weather forecast: Will winds impact play at Harbour Town Golf Links?

The first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 had some of the best weather on the PGA Tour in recent times. A lot of players scored low due to little to no impact from wind and warm sunshine throughout the day. However, the second day at Harbour Town is not expected to be this easy.
As per AccuWeather, winds up to 12 mph are expected on Friday, April 18. The southeast winds will blow in the morning, gusting up to 18 mph, but they will be heavier during the afternoon with occasional gusts up to 23 mph. However, no precipitation is expected, with the sky being cloud-free for most part of the day.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for the RBC Heritage 2025:
Morning
- Wind Speed: 9 mph (SE)
- Wind Gusts: 18 mph
- Humidity: 68%
- Dew Point: 61°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Afternoon
- Wind Speed: 12 mph (SE)
- Wind Gusts: 23 mph
- Humidity: 66%
- Dew Point: 62°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Evening
- Wind Speed: 10 mph (SSE)
- Wind Gusts: 14 mph
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew Point: 62°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Tee times explored for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Here's a look at the tee time for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):
- 8 am: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler
- 8:10 am: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:20 am: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:30 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard
- 8:40 am: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 8:50 am: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 9:00 am: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:10 am: Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 9:25 am: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young
- 9:35 am: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:45 am: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman
- 9:55 am: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An
- 10:05 am: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel
- 10:15 am: Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele
- 10:25 am: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 10:40 am: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose
- 10:50 am: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak
- 11 am: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy
- 11:10 am: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley
- 11:20 am: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki
- 11:30 am: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens
- 11:40 am: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
- 11:55 am: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:05 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin
- 12:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 12:25 pm: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:35 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott
- 12:45 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole
- 12:55 pm: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:10 pm: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 1:20 pm: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:30 pm: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:40 pm: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas
- 1:50 pm: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth
- 2:00 pm: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun
- 2:10 pm: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland