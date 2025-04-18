RBC Heritage 2025 Day 2 weather forecast: Will winds impact play at Harbour Town Golf Links?

The first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 had some of the best weather on the PGA Tour in recent times. A lot of players scored low due to little to no impact from wind and warm sunshine throughout the day. However, the second day at Harbour Town is not expected to be this easy.

As per AccuWeather, winds up to 12 mph are expected on Friday, April 18. The southeast winds will blow in the morning, gusting up to 18 mph, but they will be heavier during the afternoon with occasional gusts up to 23 mph. However, no precipitation is expected, with the sky being cloud-free for most part of the day.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the RBC Heritage 2025:

Morning

Wind Speed: 9 mph (SE)

9 mph (SE) Wind Gusts: 18 mph

18 mph Humidity: 68%

68% Dew Point: 61°

61° Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 mi

Afternoon

Wind Speed: 12 mph (SE)

12 mph (SE) Wind Gusts: 23 mph

23 mph Humidity: 66%

66% Dew Point: 62°

62° Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 26%

26% Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

Wind Speed: 10 mph (SSE)

10 mph (SSE) Wind Gusts: 14 mph

14 mph Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: 62°

62° Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 mi

Tee times explored for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2

Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):

8 am: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler

Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler 8:10 am: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman

Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman 8:20 am: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune

Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune 8:30 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard

Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard 8:40 am: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap 8:50 am: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 9:00 am: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre 9:10 am: Jason Day, Tony Finau

Jason Day, Tony Finau 9:25 am: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young

Chris Kirk, Cameron Young 9:35 am: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger

Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger 9:45 am: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman

Cam Davis, Max Greyserman 9:55 am: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An

Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An 10:05 am: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel

Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel 10:15 am: Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele

Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele 10:25 am: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala 10:40 am: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose 10:50 am: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak

Michael Kim, Andrew Novak 11 am: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy

Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy 11:10 am: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley

Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley 11:20 am: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki

Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki 11:30 am: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens

Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens 11:40 am: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy

Max Homa, Denny McCarthy 11:55 am: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:05 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin

Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin 12:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson 12:25 pm: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia 12:35 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott 12:45 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole

Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole 12:55 pm: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay

Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay 1:10 pm: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

Russell Henley, Tom Hoge 1:20 pm: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 1:30 pm: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 1:40 pm: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas

Corey Conners, Justin Thomas 1:50 pm: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth 2:00 pm: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun

Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun 2:10 pm: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

