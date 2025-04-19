RBC Heritage 2025 Day 3 Weather Forecast: Will winds continue to wreak havoc on Saturday?

Similarly to Friday, the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 is also expected to be affected by heavy winds. Fortunately, no rainfall or thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday.

Ad

As per AccuWeather, the weather at Hilton Head Island will be sunny on Saturday, with temperatures reaching as high as 78°F. The south-southeasterly winds will blow at around 9 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Wind speeds are expected to decrease later in the evening, and cloud cover may rise to 46%. However, no precipitation is anticipated.

Here's a look at the weather details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Day 3:

Morning

Wind: South at 9 mph

South at 9 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Up to 18 mph Humidity: 69%

69% Dew Point: 62°F

62°F Chance of Precipitation: 3%

3% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 11%

11% Visibility: 10 miles

Ad

Trending

Afternoon

Wind: SSE at 9 mph

SSE at 9 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph

Up to 20 mph Humidity: 64%

64% Dew Point: 63°F

63°F Chance of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 11%

11% Visibility: 10 miles

Evening

Wind: SSE at 7 mph

SSE at 7 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 10 mph

Up to 10 mph Humidity: 87%

87% Dew Point: 64°F

64°F Chance of Precipitation: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 46%

46% Visibility: 10 miles

Tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3, explored

Justin Thomas has a lead at the RBC Heritage (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Day 3 (all times ET):

6:50 am: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap

7 am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin

7:10 am: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris

7:20 am: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers

7:30 am: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley

7:40 am: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala

7:50 am: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim

8 am: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

8:15 am: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:25 am: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge

8:35 am: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

8:45 am: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 am: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

9:05 am: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

9:15 am: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose

9:30 am: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

9:40 am: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover

9:50 am: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im

10 am: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia

10:10 am: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai

10:20 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry

10:30 am: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

10:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland

10:55 am: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

11:05 am: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel

11:15 am: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger

11:25 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

11:35 am: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley

11:45 am: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell

12 pm: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard

12:10 pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

12:20 pm: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

12:30 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

12:40 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes

12:50 pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak

1 pm: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More