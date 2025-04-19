RBC Heritage 2025 Day 3 Weather Forecast: Will winds continue to wreak havoc on Saturday?

Similarly to Friday, the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 is also expected to be affected by heavy winds. Fortunately, no rainfall or thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday.
As per AccuWeather, the weather at Hilton Head Island will be sunny on Saturday, with temperatures reaching as high as 78°F. The south-southeasterly winds will blow at around 9 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.
Wind speeds are expected to decrease later in the evening, and cloud cover may rise to 46%. However, no precipitation is anticipated.
Here's a look at the weather details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Day 3:
Morning
- Wind: South at 9 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew Point: 62°F
- Chance of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 11%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Afternoon
- Wind: SSE at 9 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew Point: 63°F
- Chance of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 11%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Evening
- Wind: SSE at 7 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 10 mph
- Humidity: 87%
- Dew Point: 64°F
- Chance of Precipitation: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 46%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3, explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Day 3 (all times ET):
- 6:50 am: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
- 7 am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin
- 7:10 am: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris
- 7:20 am: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers
- 7:30 am: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley
- 7:40 am: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
- 7:50 am: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim
- 8 am: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 8:15 am: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
- 8:25 am: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge
- 8:35 am: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 8:45 am: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:55 am: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
- 9:05 am: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:15 am: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
- 9:30 am: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 9:40 am: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover
- 9:50 am: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
- 10 am: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:10 am: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai
- 10:20 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry
- 10:30 am: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
- 10:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
- 10:55 am: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
- 11:05 am: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel
- 11:15 am: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:25 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:35 am: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley
- 11:45 am: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell
- 12 pm: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
- 12:10 pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
- 12:20 pm: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 12:30 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
- 12:40 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:50 pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
- 1 pm: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim
