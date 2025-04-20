RBC Heritage 2025, Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will it rain on Sunday?

So far at the RBC Heritage 2025, the weather at Harbour Town Golf Links has been mostly favorable, with only the winds causing a partial impact. The final day is not going to be any different, as no rain is expected on Sunday.
As per AccuWeather, the temperature on Sunday, April 20, will reach up to 77°F, with the sky expected to be mostly sunny. Southern winds will blow at 9 mph in the morning, with occasional gusts of 16 mph. Conditions will remain more or less the same throughout the day, although wind speeds are expected to decrease in the evening.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for the RBC Heritage 2025, Day 4 Weather Forecast:
Morning
- Wind: S at 9 mph
- Wind Gusts: 16 mph
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew Point: 62°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 76%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Afternoon
- Wind: SSE at 8 mph
- Wind Gusts: 16 mph
- Humidity: 63%
- Dew Point: 62°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 76%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Evening
- Wind: SE at 8 mph
- Wind Gusts: 10 mph
- Humidity: 83%
- Dew Point: 63°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4, explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):
- 7:45 am: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
- 7:55 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala
- 8:05 am: Patrick Rodgers, Min Woo Lee
- 8:15 am: Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin
- 8:25 am: Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon
- 8:35 am: J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre
- 8:45 am: Michael Kim, Corey Conners
- 8:55 am: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 9:05 am: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland
- 9:20 am: Taylor Pendrith, Max Homa
- 9:30 am: Tony Finau, Lucas Glover
- 9:40 am: Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
- 9:50 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Aaron Rai
- 10 am: Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat
- 10:10 am: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
- 10:20 am: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:35 am: Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:45 am: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
- 10:55 am: Jason Day, Sami Valimaki
- 11:05 am: Chris Kirk, Thomas Detry
- 11:15 am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns
- 11:25 am: Sepp Straka, Justin Rose
- 11:35 am: J.T. Poston, Eric Cole
- 11:50 am: Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:00 pm: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12:10 pm: Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:20 pm: Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge
- 12:30 pm: Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger
- 12:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An
- 12:50 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Campbell
- 1:05 pm: Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley
- 1:25 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
- 1:35 pm: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 pm: Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy
- 1:55 pm: Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak