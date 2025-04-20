RBC Heritage 2025, Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will it rain on Sunday?

So far at the RBC Heritage 2025, the weather at Harbour Town Golf Links has been mostly favorable, with only the winds causing a partial impact. The final day is not going to be any different, as no rain is expected on Sunday.

As per AccuWeather, the temperature on Sunday, April 20, will reach up to 77°F, with the sky expected to be mostly sunny. Southern winds will blow at 9 mph in the morning, with occasional gusts of 16 mph. Conditions will remain more or less the same throughout the day, although wind speeds are expected to decrease in the evening.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the RBC Heritage 2025, Day 4 Weather Forecast:

Morning

Wind: S at 9 mph

S at 9 mph Wind Gusts: 16 mph

16 mph Humidity: 69%

69% Dew Point: 62°F

62°F Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 76%

76% Visibility: 10 mi

Afternoon

Wind: SSE at 8 mph

SSE at 8 mph Wind Gusts: 16 mph

16 mph Humidity: 63%

63% Dew Point: 62°F

62°F Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 76%

76% Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

Wind: SE at 8 mph

SE at 8 mph Wind Gusts: 10 mph

10 mph Humidity: 83%

83% Dew Point: 63°F

63°F Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 26%

26% Visibility: 10 mi

Tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4, explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:45 am: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap

7:55 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala

8:05 am: Patrick Rodgers, Min Woo Lee

8:15 am: Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin

8:25 am: Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon

8:35 am: J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre

8:45 am: Michael Kim, Corey Conners

8:55 am: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

9:05 am: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland

9:20 am: Taylor Pendrith, Max Homa

9:30 am: Tony Finau, Lucas Glover

9:40 am: Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

9:50 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Aaron Rai

10 am: Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat

10:10 am: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

10:20 am: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia

10:35 am: Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

10:45 am: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard

10:55 am: Jason Day, Sami Valimaki

11:05 am: Chris Kirk, Thomas Detry

11:15 am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns

11:25 am: Sepp Straka, Justin Rose

11:35 am: J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

11:50 am: Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

12:00 pm: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

12:10 pm: Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune

12:20 pm: Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge

12:30 pm: Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger

12:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An

12:50 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Campbell

1:05 pm: Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

1:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley

1:25 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley

1:35 pm: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 pm: Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy

1:55 pm: Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak

