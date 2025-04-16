RBC Heritage 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage is scheduled at the Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Signature Event will begin on Thursday, April 17, and conclude on Sunday, April 20.
Tee times for the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage have been announced. With staggered tee times, players will begin their rounds from the Harbor Town Golf Link's first hole from 8:00 AM ET onwards.
The defending champion of the RBC Heritage, Scottie Scheffler, will tee off at 10:15 AM ET along with Viktor Hovland. Sahith Theegala, the runner-up of last year's edition, will play with Collin Morikawa from 1:40 PM ET onwards on Thursday.
Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth will tee off the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage at 10:40 AM ET. The golfers tied for 64th and 39th place, respectively, last year.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings of the 2025 RBC Heritage's opening round with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 8:00 AM: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley
- 8:10 AM: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki
- 8:20 AM: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens
- 8:30 AM: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
- 8:40 AM: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:50 AM: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin
- 9:00 AM: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 9:10 AM: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:25 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott
- 9:35 AM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole
- 9:45 AM: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:55 AM: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 10:05 AM: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:15 AM: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:25 AM: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas
- 10:40 AM: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth
- 10:50 AM: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun
- 11:00 AM: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland
- 11:10 AM: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler
- 11:20 AM: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:30 AM: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:40 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard
- 11:55 AM: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 12:05 PM: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 12:15 PM: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:25 PM: Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 12:35 PM: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young
- 12:45 PM: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:55 PM: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman
- 1:10 PM: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An
- 1:20 PM: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel
- 1:30 PM: Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele
- 1:40 PM: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 1:50 PM: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose
- 2:00 PM: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak
- 2:10 PM: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy
The 2025 RBC Heritage has a massive purse prize worth $20 million. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
RBC Heritage Past Winners
Here's a look at the past 10 winners of the RBC Heritage along with their scores (via PGA Tour):
- 2024 - Scottie Scheffler (-19)
- 2023 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-17)
- 2022 - Jordan Spieth (-13)
- 2021 - Stewart Cink (-19)
- 2020 - Webb Simpson (-22)
- 2019 - C. T. Pan (-12)
- 2018 - Satoshi Kodaira (-12)
- 2017 - Wesley Bryan (-13)
- 2016 - Branden Grace (-9)
- 2015 - Jim Furyk (-18)