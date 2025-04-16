RBC Heritage 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage is scheduled at the Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Signature Event will begin on Thursday, April 17, and conclude on Sunday, April 20.

Ad

Tee times for the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage have been announced. With staggered tee times, players will begin their rounds from the Harbor Town Golf Link's first hole from 8:00 AM ET onwards.

The defending champion of the RBC Heritage, Scottie Scheffler, will tee off at 10:15 AM ET along with Viktor Hovland. Sahith Theegala, the runner-up of last year's edition, will play with Collin Morikawa from 1:40 PM ET onwards on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth will tee off the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage at 10:40 AM ET. The golfers tied for 64th and 39th place, respectively, last year.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings of the 2025 RBC Heritage's opening round with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

8:00 AM: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley

8:10 AM: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens

8:30 AM: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

9:10 AM: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott

9:35 AM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole

9:45 AM: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

10:05 AM: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas

10:40 AM: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

11:10 AM: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune

11:40 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

12:15 PM: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM: Jason Day, Tony Finau

12:35 PM: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young

12:45 PM: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman

1:10 PM: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel

1:30 PM: Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose

2:00 PM: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak

2:10 PM: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy

Ad

The 2025 RBC Heritage has a massive purse prize worth $20 million. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

RBC Heritage Past Winners

Here's a look at the past 10 winners of the RBC Heritage along with their scores (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Scottie Scheffler (-19)

2023 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-17)

2022 - Jordan Spieth (-13)

2021 - Stewart Cink (-19)

2020 - Webb Simpson (-22)

2019 - C. T. Pan (-12)

2018 - Satoshi Kodaira (-12)

2017 - Wesley Bryan (-13)

2016 - Branden Grace (-9)

2015 - Jim Furyk (-18)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More