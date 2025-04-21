RBC Heritage champ Justin Thomas credits $14M-worth golfer for helping overcome putting woes - "He's one of the best putters"

Justin Thomas putted quite well this week to win the RBC Heritage 2025. For his improved putting, he credited Xander Schauffele, who helped him earlier this year to get rid of his putting woes.

Ad

On Sunday, April 20, Thomas birdied the first playoff hole to claim the RBC Heritage 2025. He defeated Andrew Novak to earn his first title in over 1,000 days.

During the post-round press conference, Thomas was asked about his improved putting, for which the 2x major champion credited Xander Schauffele.

"I called Xander at the end of last year because I think he's one of the best putters in fundamentals and not just putting but everything and I was just like, 'Can I just pick your brain for like two or three hours, just talk to you about putting.'"

Ad

Trending

"So he came out with me, and he just was asking me a bunch of different questions. You guys obviously know Xander, but he doesn't leave any box unchecked. He's going to -- like he said that day, he's like, if it has anything to do with you potentially improving in golf, I've probably done it or tried it."

Ad

He added that he spoke to the $14 million golf star about his process of reading greens and noticing other things.

"It honestly was just being with him, and he would kind of ask something and I was like, yeah, I used to do that," he added. "And then he was like, well, how about something like this. Like, I used to use the string line here. Okay.

Ad

"The more I was talking, I'm like, I don't do any of the things that I used to do in my best putting years. 2017-18, I was very, very regimented of the things that I did, and how he said it is I had a home base and I had no home base. I had things that I did, but it was a very vague bag of things and there was no consistency to it."

Ad

Justin Thomas added that Schauffele made him realize he was trying too hard and doing too many things.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How much money did Justin Thomas earn at the RBC Heritage?

The purse size of the RBC Heritage was $20 million, and Justin Thomas bagged $3.6 million as a winner's share.

Here's a look at the payout for the RBC Heritage 2025:

1. Justin Thomas: $3.6 million

2. Andrew Novak: $2.16 million

T3. Daniel Berger: $960,000

T3. Mackenzie Hughes: $960,000

T3. Brian Harman: $960,000

T3. Maverick McNealy: $960,000

7. Tommy Fleetwood: $670,000

T8. Scottie Scheffler: $580,000

T8. Russell Henley: $580,000

T8. Si Woo Kim: $580,000

T11. J.T. Poston: $480,000

T11. Sungjae Im: $480,000

T13. Sam Burns: $364,000

T13. Sepp Straka: $364,000

T13. Viktor Hovland: $364,000

T13. Cam Davis: $364,000

17. Patrick Cantlay: $364,000

T18. Xander Schauffele: $226,055.55

T13. Sami Valinaki: $226,055.55

T13. Chris Kirk: $226,055.55

T13. Eric Cole: $226,055.55

T13. Jordan Spieth: $226,055.55

T13. Ryo Hisatune: $226,055.55

T13. Tom Hoge: $226,055.55

T13. Shane Lowry: $226,055.55

T13. Keegan Bradley: $226,055.55

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More