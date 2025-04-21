RBC Heritage champ Justin Thomas credits $14M-worth golfer for helping overcome putting woes - "He's one of the best putters"

Justin Thomas putted quite well this week to win the RBC Heritage 2025. For his improved putting, he credited Xander Schauffele, who helped him earlier this year to get rid of his putting woes.
On Sunday, April 20, Thomas birdied the first playoff hole to claim the RBC Heritage 2025. He defeated Andrew Novak to earn his first title in over 1,000 days.
During the post-round press conference, Thomas was asked about his improved putting, for which the 2x major champion credited Xander Schauffele.
"I called Xander at the end of last year because I think he's one of the best putters in fundamentals and not just putting but everything and I was just like, 'Can I just pick your brain for like two or three hours, just talk to you about putting.'"
"So he came out with me, and he just was asking me a bunch of different questions. You guys obviously know Xander, but he doesn't leave any box unchecked. He's going to -- like he said that day, he's like, if it has anything to do with you potentially improving in golf, I've probably done it or tried it."
He added that he spoke to the $14 million golf star about his process of reading greens and noticing other things.
"It honestly was just being with him, and he would kind of ask something and I was like, yeah, I used to do that," he added. "And then he was like, well, how about something like this. Like, I used to use the string line here. Okay.
"The more I was talking, I'm like, I don't do any of the things that I used to do in my best putting years. 2017-18, I was very, very regimented of the things that I did, and how he said it is I had a home base and I had no home base. I had things that I did, but it was a very vague bag of things and there was no consistency to it."
Justin Thomas added that Schauffele made him realize he was trying too hard and doing too many things.
How much money did Justin Thomas earn at the RBC Heritage?
The purse size of the RBC Heritage was $20 million, and Justin Thomas bagged $3.6 million as a winner's share.
Here's a look at the payout for the RBC Heritage 2025:
- 1. Justin Thomas: $3.6 million
- 2. Andrew Novak: $2.16 million
- T3. Daniel Berger: $960,000
- T3. Mackenzie Hughes: $960,000
- T3. Brian Harman: $960,000
- T3. Maverick McNealy: $960,000
- 7. Tommy Fleetwood: $670,000
- T8. Scottie Scheffler: $580,000
- T8. Russell Henley: $580,000
- T8. Si Woo Kim: $580,000
- T11. J.T. Poston: $480,000
- T11. Sungjae Im: $480,000
- T13. Sam Burns: $364,000
- T13. Sepp Straka: $364,000
- T13. Viktor Hovland: $364,000
- T13. Cam Davis: $364,000
- 17. Patrick Cantlay: $364,000
- T18. Xander Schauffele: $226,055.55
- T18. Sami Valinaki: $226,055.55
- T18. Chris Kirk: $226,055.55
- T18. Eric Cole: $226,055.55
- T18. Jordan Spieth: $226,055.55
- T18. Ryo Hisatune: $226,055.55
- T18. Tom Hoge: $226,055.55
- T18. Shane Lowry: $226,055.55
- T18. Keegan Bradley: $226,055.55