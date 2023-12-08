“Ready for more Sunday battles” – LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka shares a special welcome message for Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka said he is ready for more Sunday battles with Jon Rahm, as the latter confirmed his move to LIV Golf on Thursday.

After a month-long rumor and speculation, Rahm announced on Thursday that he was finally switching to LIV. The deal is reported to be worth nearly $600 million, making it the biggest steal ever by the Saudi-backed circuit.

Following this significant announcement, Brooks Koepka took to X (formerly called Twitter) to welcome the 29-year-old Spaniard. He wrote:

"Ready for more Sunday battles. LFG(Let's f****** go) @JonRahmpga)"

Earlier this year, Rahm and Koepka were in the same group for the final round of the Masters, where the 33-year-old golfer held a two-stroke lead after 54 holes. However, his form dipped in the final round, and Rahm took advantage of it to win his maiden title at Augusta by two strokes.

The two met again at the Ryder Cup in the Friday fourball, where Rahm, who was with Nicolai Hojgaard, made an eagle in two of the final three holes to tie with Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler. The five-time major champion seemed unhappy with Rahm's celebration after the match. He was quoted as saying, via Sports Illustrated:

"I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two. So yeah, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

Now that Jon Rahm and Koepka are in LIV Golf, they are expected to have a lot more exciting face-offs next year. While the five-time major champion leads the Smash GC, the Spaniard is expected to have his own team in the upcoming season, potentially named Los Toros (The Bulls).

The LIV Golf 2024 season will start in February, as the opening event is set to take place from February 2 to 4 at El Chameleon Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

How did Brooks Koepka perform in the 2023 season?

Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's performance in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T27

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T24

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): 1

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): 3

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): T5

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): T12

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): 3

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): T17

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): T38

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T38

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T24

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): P1

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T12

Major Championships

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): T2

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club): 1

U.S. Open (Los Angeles Country Club): T17

The Open (Royal Liverpool GC): T64