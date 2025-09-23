"Ready to have a week" - Amanda Balionis teases first stop of this week’s schedule in IG story

Amanda Balionis recently shared information about her first stop of the week in a social media post. Balionis is quite active on her Instagram and often shares glimpses from the tournaments she is reporting on. Recently, as she flew to cover the Ryder Cup, she shared a picture from the flight on her Instagram handle.In the caption of the picture, she mentioned that she was flying from San Francisco to New York to Texas. She even added that her first stop of the week was Bethpage Black. The caption read:“ Ready to have a WEEK. First stop? Bethpage Black”Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)The Ryder Cup will take place over three days, from September 26 to 28, with a mix of foursomes, fourballs, and singles. Last year, the Ryder Cup was won by Team Europe 16.5-11.5.What was the last tournament Amanda Balionis covered on the PGA Tour? Amanda Balionis last covered the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour as the regular season of the men's Tour ended with the FedEx Cup playoffs, where the Tour Championship was the last event. As Balionis travelled to East Lake Golf Course to cover the $40 million event, she shared an Instagram post on August 22 about the event.The post said that it was a wrap on the PGA Tour, and she thanked Amazon Web Services for providing its AI services in golf. The Instagram post by Balionis read:“That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host. It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole. As always- what you see in front of the camera is just 10% of what it takes to make the show happen. Huge thanks to the entire crew (both on site and back at PGA TOUR Studios) for executing a flawless production.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Tour Championship was won by Tommy Fleetwood with a total score of 18 under. It was Fleetwood's first victory on the PGA Tour. Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley tied at second place with 15 under in total. Scottie Scheffler and two others finished in fourth place on the leaderboard with 14 under.Apart from the Tour Championship, Balionis also covered the BMW Championships and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, won by Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose, respectively. Before that, the CBS reporter was present at the Open Championship, the 3M Open, and the Genesis Scottish Open, which were won by Scottie Scheffler, Kurt Kitayama, and Chris Gotterup, respectively.