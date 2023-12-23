Record-breaking season saw 139 PGA Tour and 49 LIV Golf pros earn over $1,000,000 in 2023

The year 2023 proved to be quite profitable for professional golfers, as 139 pros from the PGA Tour and 49 from LIV Golf were able to breach the $1 million mark in this year's earnings.
The inception of LIV Golf last year brought a huge influx of money into professional golf. Sensing a tough competition ahead, the PGA Tour also decided to raise the purse size of events, which resulted in more rewards for the pros for their performances.
On the PGA Tour, 139 players were able to make at least $1 million in the 2022–23 season. 87 of them were able to breach the $2 million mark. The tour introduced the concept of signature events (formerly called designated events), which had a purse size of $15 million and more. This helped players gain more from their fine performances throughout the PGA Tour season.
Scottie Scheffler, who was consistent throughout the season, was successful in earning $21,014,342 in 23 starts in 2022–23. He broke his record for most earnings in a PGA Tour season that he had set last year.
Viktor Hovland was the overall leader on the money list this season after he earned the $18 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup. He raked in $14.1 million from the PGA Tour this year.
On LIV Golf, all the players who made a minimum of six starts were able to earn more than $1 million. Talor Gooch emerged as the highest earner this season, with total earnings of $35.3 million. His earnings included $17.3 million from 13 starts and $18 million from the bonus he received as an individual season champion. This year's earnings on LIV were more than he earned in his entire career on the PGA Tour, where he raked in $9.25 million in 123 starts.
Who crossed the $1 million mark on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023?
Here are all the players who won more than $1 million in the 2022–23 season:
PGA Tour (the FedEx Cup bonus has not been added):
- Scottie Scheffler: $21,014,342
- Jon Rahm: $16,522,608
- Viktor Hovland: $14,112,234
- Rory McIlroy: $13,921,008
- Max Homa: $10,761,516
- Wyndham Clark: $10,757,489
- Patrick Cantlay: $10,372,998
- Brian Harman: $9,175,261
- Keegan Bradley: $9,010,040
- Xander Schauffele: $8,459,066
- Tyrrell Hatton: $8,336,913
- Matt Fitzpatrick: $8,144,543
- Rickie Fowler: $7,864,161
- Tom Kim: $7,774,917
- Collin Morikawa: $7,573,198
- Sahith Theegala: $7,284,670
- Jordan Spieth: $7,240,044
- Sam Burns: $7,139,049
- Jason Day: $6,922,758
- Kurt Kitayama: $6,840,062
- Denny McCarthy: $6,760,011
- Sungjae Im: $6,665,921
- Tommy Fleetwood: $6,510,641
- Lucas Glover: $6,399,295
- Russell Henley: $6,332,282
- Nick Taylor: $6,242,461
- Tony Finau: $5,867,652
- Harris English: $5,600,688
- Corey Conners: $5,545,721
- Emiliano Grillo: $5,476,303
- Eric Cole: $5,457,030
- Si Woo Kim: $5,397,030
- Cameron Young: $5,392,961
- Sepp Straka: $5,287,575
- Taylor Moore: $5,077,210
- Cam Davis: $5,001,208
- Adam Schenk: $4,987,134
- Adam Svensson: $4,844,402
- Tom Hoge: $4,723,609
- Adam Hadwin: $4,714,419
- Justin Rose: $4,635,120
- Andrew Putnam: $4,459,263
- Mackenzie Hughes: $4,318,591
- Chris Kirk: $4,150,251
- Brendon Todd: $3,935,870
- Hideki Matsuyama: $3,874,772
- Matt Kuchar: $3,840,222
- Seamus Power: $3,792,807
- Lee Hodges: $3,749,468
- J.T. Poston: $3,699,409
- Beau Hossler: $3,586,109
- Justin Thomas: $3,566,403
- Adam Scott: $3,329,394
- Byeong Hun An: $3,231,758
- Ludvig Aberg: $3,144,994
- Alex Smalley: $3,128,514
- Taylor Montgomery: $3,079,376
- Justin Suh: $3,075,821
- Keith Mitchell: $3,062,483
- J.J. Spaun: $3,060,779
- Luke List: $3,029,125
- Patrick Rodgers: $3,026,192
- Sam Ryder: $2,946,214
- Mark Hubbard: $2,932,685
- Hayden Buckley: $2,929,779
- Ben Griffin: $2,897,798
- K.H. Lee: $2,883,904
- Davis Riley: $2,856,707
- Nick Hardy: $2,845,184
- Brandon Wu: $2,622,608
- Alex Noren: $2,591,981
- Shane Lowry: $2,588,706
- Thomas Detry: $2,481,116
- Stephan Jaeger: $2,478,083
- Austin Eckroat: $2,476,429
- Aaron Rai: $2,470,341
- Zac Blair: $2,469,219
- S.H. Kim: $2,464,521
- Erik van Rooyen: $2,457,389
- Matthew NeSmith: $2,410,629
- Chez Reavie: $2,264,759
- Gary Woodland: $2,256,534
- David Lingmerth: $2,227,332
- Sam Stevens: $2,208,792
- Michael Kim: $2,206,882
- Davis Thompson: $2,191,482
- Joel Dahmen: $1,996,174
- Camilo Villegas: $1,951,764
- Tyler Duncan: $1,917,561
- Ben Taylor: $1,912,677
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $1,886,083
- Taylor Pendrith: $1,880,026
- Billy Horschel: $1,810,825
- Danny Willett: $1,791,650
- Garrick Higgo: $1,784,592
- Callum Tarren: $1,780,944
- Scott Stallings: $1,758,306
- Dylan Wu: $1,757,267
- Nate Lashley: $1,749,031
- Robby Shelton: $1,743,610
- David Lipsky: $1,716,257
- Carson Young: $1,707,716
- Kevin Streelman: $1,636,664
- Vincent Norrman: $1,628,489
- Greyson Sigg: $1,615,856
- Joseph Bramlett: $1,597,911
- Harry Hall: $1,564,357
- Chad Ramey: $1,513,390
- Chesson Hadley: $1,503,167
- Will Zalatoris: $1,474,780
- Matt Wallace: $1,451,971
- Will Gordon: $1,449,631
- Doug Ghim: $1,437,263
- Tyson Alexander: $1,433,632
- Justin Lower: $1,426,710
- Trey Mullinax: $1,413,999
- Ben Martin: $1,379,840
- Peter Malnati: $1,369,804
- Aaron Baddeley: $1,337,851
- Maverick McNealy: $1,328,513
- Troy Merritt: $1,302,362
- C.T. Pan: $1,272,421
- Martin Laird: $1,258,725
- Ryan Palmer: $1,244,899
- Ryan Moore: $1,234,755
- Kevin Yu: $1,232,379
- Akshay Bhatia: $1,213,851
- Lucas Herbert: $1,192,273
- Andrew Novak: $1,173,139
- Carl Yuan: $1,167,050
- Patton Kizzire: $1,161,610
- Henrik Norlander: $1,158,809
- Jimmy Walker: $1,111,220
- Cameron Champ: $1,103,852
- Zecheng Dou: $1,099,906
- Matthias Schmid: $1,064,025
- Aaron Wise: $1,020,174
- Nico Echavarria: $1,018,884
- Kramer Hickok: $1,017,831
LIV Golf (bonus hasn't been added)
- Talor Gooch: $17,320,012
- Cameron Smith: $13,955,417
- Brooks Koepka: $13,495,833
- Bryson DeChambeau: $13,335,000
- Harold Varner III: $9,125,833
- Dustin Johnson: $8,739,678
- Branden Grace: $8,402,417
- Anirban Lahiri: $8,361,250
- Charles Howell III: $8,078,333
- Mito Pereira: $7,970,583
- Patrick Reed: $7,808,833
- Sebastian Munoz: $7,178,917
- Marc Leishman: $6,436,250
- Sergio Garcia: $6,362,131
- Peter Uihlein: $6,211,630
- Danny Lee: $5,929,250
- Dean Burmester: $5,715,749
- Carlos Ortiz: $5,363,845
- Brendan Steele: $5,260,345
- Louis Oosthuizen: $5,237,880
- Cameron Tringale: $5,134,584
- Scott Vincent: $4,617,917
- Richard Bland: $4,404,726
- Abraham Ancer: $4,381,964
- Henrik Stenson: $4,204,750
- Joaquin Niemann: $4,042,666
- Pat Perez: $3,952,500
- Matthew Wolff: $3,920,833
- Jason Kokrak: $3,916,666
- David Puig: $3,903,333
- Kevin Na: $3,632,262
- Eugenio Chacarra: $3,284,583
- Thomas Pieters: $3,055,666
- Paul Casey: $2,871,250
- Ian Poulter: $2,853,333
- Matt Jones: $2,781,833
- Charl Schwartzel: $2,734,166
- Bubba Watson: $2,714,583
- Phil Mickelson: $2,671,250
- Graeme McDowell: $2,497,679
- Bernd Wiesberger: $2,462,917
- Laurie Canter: $2,251,214
- Lee Westwood: $2,143,000
- James Piot: $1,991,333
- Jediah Morgan: $1,966,250
- Chase Koepka: $1,880,714
- Sihwan Kim: $1,648,000
- Martin Kaymer: $1,465,833
- Sam Horsfield: $1,373,333