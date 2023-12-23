Record-breaking season saw 139 PGA Tour and 49 LIV Golf pros earn over $1,000,000 in 2023

The year 2023 proved to be quite profitable for professional golfers, as 139 pros from the PGA Tour and 49 from LIV Golf were able to breach the $1 million mark in this year's earnings.

The inception of LIV Golf last year brought a huge influx of money into professional golf. Sensing a tough competition ahead, the PGA Tour also decided to raise the purse size of events, which resulted in more rewards for the pros for their performances.

On the PGA Tour, 139 players were able to make at least $1 million in the 2022–23 season. 87 of them were able to breach the $2 million mark. The tour introduced the concept of signature events (formerly called designated events), which had a purse size of $15 million and more. This helped players gain more from their fine performances throughout the PGA Tour season.

Scottie Scheffler, who was consistent throughout the season, was successful in earning $21,014,342 in 23 starts in 2022–23. He broke his record for most earnings in a PGA Tour season that he had set last year.

Viktor Hovland was the overall leader on the money list this season after he earned the $18 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup. He raked in $14.1 million from the PGA Tour this year.

On LIV Golf, all the players who made a minimum of six starts were able to earn more than $1 million. Talor Gooch emerged as the highest earner this season, with total earnings of $35.3 million. His earnings included $17.3 million from 13 starts and $18 million from the bonus he received as an individual season champion. This year's earnings on LIV were more than he earned in his entire career on the PGA Tour, where he raked in $9.25 million in 123 starts.

Who crossed the $1 million mark on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023?

Here are all the players who won more than $1 million in the 2022–23 season:

PGA Tour (the FedEx Cup bonus has not been added):

Scottie Scheffler: $21,014,342

Jon Rahm: $16,522,608

Viktor Hovland: $14,112,234

Rory McIlroy: $13,921,008

Max Homa: $10,761,516

Wyndham Clark: $10,757,489

Patrick Cantlay: $10,372,998

Brian Harman: $9,175,261

Keegan Bradley: $9,010,040

Xander Schauffele: $8,459,066

Tyrrell Hatton: $8,336,913

Matt Fitzpatrick: $8,144,543

Rickie Fowler: $7,864,161

Tom Kim: $7,774,917

Collin Morikawa: $7,573,198

Sahith Theegala: $7,284,670

Jordan Spieth: $7,240,044

Sam Burns: $7,139,049

Jason Day: $6,922,758

Kurt Kitayama: $6,840,062

Denny McCarthy: $6,760,011

Sungjae Im: $6,665,921

Tommy Fleetwood: $6,510,641

Lucas Glover: $6,399,295

Russell Henley: $6,332,282

Nick Taylor: $6,242,461

Tony Finau: $5,867,652

Harris English: $5,600,688

Corey Conners: $5,545,721

Emiliano Grillo: $5,476,303

Eric Cole: $5,457,030

Si Woo Kim: $5,397,030

Cameron Young: $5,392,961

Sepp Straka: $5,287,575

Taylor Moore: $5,077,210

Cam Davis: $5,001,208

Adam Schenk: $4,987,134

Adam Svensson: $4,844,402

Tom Hoge: $4,723,609

Adam Hadwin: $4,714,419

Justin Rose: $4,635,120

Andrew Putnam: $4,459,263

Mackenzie Hughes: $4,318,591

Chris Kirk: $4,150,251

Brendon Todd: $3,935,870

Hideki Matsuyama: $3,874,772

Matt Kuchar: $3,840,222

Seamus Power: $3,792,807

Lee Hodges: $3,749,468

J.T. Poston: $3,699,409

Beau Hossler: $3,586,109

Justin Thomas: $3,566,403

Adam Scott: $3,329,394

Byeong Hun An: $3,231,758

Ludvig Aberg: $3,144,994

Alex Smalley: $3,128,514

Taylor Montgomery: $3,079,376

Justin Suh: $3,075,821

Keith Mitchell: $3,062,483

J.J. Spaun: $3,060,779

Luke List: $3,029,125

Patrick Rodgers: $3,026,192

Sam Ryder: $2,946,214

Mark Hubbard: $2,932,685

Hayden Buckley: $2,929,779

Ben Griffin: $2,897,798

K.H. Lee: $2,883,904

Davis Riley: $2,856,707

Nick Hardy: $2,845,184

Brandon Wu: $2,622,608

Alex Noren: $2,591,981

Shane Lowry: $2,588,706

Thomas Detry: $2,481,116

Stephan Jaeger: $2,478,083

Austin Eckroat: $2,476,429

Aaron Rai: $2,470,341

Zac Blair: $2,469,219

S.H. Kim: $2,464,521

Erik van Rooyen: $2,457,389

Matthew NeSmith: $2,410,629

Chez Reavie: $2,264,759

Gary Woodland: $2,256,534

David Lingmerth: $2,227,332

Sam Stevens: $2,208,792

Michael Kim: $2,206,882

Davis Thompson: $2,191,482

Joel Dahmen: $1,996,174

Camilo Villegas: $1,951,764

Tyler Duncan: $1,917,561

Ben Taylor: $1,912,677

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $1,886,083

Taylor Pendrith: $1,880,026

Billy Horschel: $1,810,825

Danny Willett: $1,791,650

Garrick Higgo: $1,784,592

Callum Tarren: $1,780,944

Scott Stallings: $1,758,306

Dylan Wu: $1,757,267

Nate Lashley: $1,749,031

Robby Shelton: $1,743,610

David Lipsky: $1,716,257

Carson Young: $1,707,716

Kevin Streelman: $1,636,664

Vincent Norrman: $1,628,489

Greyson Sigg: $1,615,856

Joseph Bramlett: $1,597,911

Harry Hall: $1,564,357

Chad Ramey: $1,513,390

Chesson Hadley: $1,503,167

Will Zalatoris: $1,474,780

Matt Wallace: $1,451,971

Will Gordon: $1,449,631

Doug Ghim: $1,437,263

Tyson Alexander: $1,433,632

Justin Lower: $1,426,710

Trey Mullinax: $1,413,999

Ben Martin: $1,379,840

Peter Malnati: $1,369,804

Aaron Baddeley: $1,337,851

Maverick McNealy: $1,328,513

Troy Merritt: $1,302,362

C.T. Pan: $1,272,421

Martin Laird: $1,258,725

Ryan Palmer: $1,244,899

Ryan Moore: $1,234,755

Kevin Yu: $1,232,379

Akshay Bhatia: $1,213,851

Lucas Herbert: $1,192,273

Andrew Novak: $1,173,139

Carl Yuan: $1,167,050

Patton Kizzire: $1,161,610

Henrik Norlander: $1,158,809

Jimmy Walker: $1,111,220

Cameron Champ: $1,103,852

Zecheng Dou: $1,099,906

Matthias Schmid: $1,064,025

Aaron Wise: $1,020,174

Nico Echavarria: $1,018,884

Kramer Hickok: $1,017,831

LIV Golf (bonus hasn't been added)

Talor Gooch: $17,320,012

Cameron Smith: $13,955,417

Brooks Koepka: $13,495,833

Bryson DeChambeau: $13,335,000

Harold Varner III: $9,125,833

Dustin Johnson: $8,739,678

Branden Grace: $8,402,417

Anirban Lahiri: $8,361,250

Charles Howell III: $8,078,333

Mito Pereira: $7,970,583

Patrick Reed: $7,808,833

Sebastian Munoz: $7,178,917

Marc Leishman: $6,436,250

Sergio Garcia: $6,362,131

Peter Uihlein: $6,211,630

Danny Lee: $5,929,250

Dean Burmester: $5,715,749

Carlos Ortiz: $5,363,845

Brendan Steele: $5,260,345

Louis Oosthuizen: $5,237,880

Cameron Tringale: $5,134,584

Scott Vincent: $4,617,917

Richard Bland: $4,404,726

Abraham Ancer: $4,381,964

Henrik Stenson: $4,204,750

Joaquin Niemann: $4,042,666

Pat Perez: $3,952,500

Matthew Wolff: $3,920,833

Jason Kokrak: $3,916,666

David Puig: $3,903,333

Kevin Na: $3,632,262

Eugenio Chacarra: $3,284,583

Thomas Pieters: $3,055,666

Paul Casey: $2,871,250

Ian Poulter: $2,853,333

Matt Jones: $2,781,833

Charl Schwartzel: $2,734,166

Bubba Watson: $2,714,583

Phil Mickelson: $2,671,250

Graeme McDowell: $2,497,679

Bernd Wiesberger: $2,462,917

Laurie Canter: $2,251,214

Lee Westwood: $2,143,000

James Piot: $1,991,333

Jediah Morgan: $1,966,250

Chase Koepka: $1,880,714

Sihwan Kim: $1,648,000

Martin Kaymer: $1,465,833

Sam Horsfield: $1,373,333