"Recruiting day" - Fans react as Gary Woodland set to tee off with DJ, Talor Gooch, and Brooks Koepka for practice at The Open

This week, Royal Liverpool will host the 151st edition of The Open Championship. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, is expected to be the year's final Major. Golfers had arrived at the venue on Monday and had already begun practicing.

On Wednesday, PGA Tour golfer Gary Woodland will tee off alongside LIV players Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, and Brooke Koepka in the third practice session.

The NUCLR Golf account recently announced the news on Twitter.

"Gary Woodland slated to tee off alongside DJ, Gooch and Brooks tomorrow for practice," the caption read.

Fans predicted a recruiting day because Woodland will be the only PGA player competing alongside LIV golfers.

"Recruiting day," one user wrote on Twitter.

The Open Championship will be held from July 20-23. The tournament features high-ranked golfers, including the top three OWGR players.

The Open Championship Day 3 practice tee times

Here are the Open Championship Day 3 practice tee times:

7:00 am: Marcel Siem, Ockic Strydom, Adrian Meronk

7: 10 am: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

7:20 am: Billy Horschel, Connor Syme, Collin Morikawa, Kazuki Yasumori

7:30 am: Matthew Southgate, Mitchael Stewart

7:40 am: Matt Wallace, JT Poston, Alex Maguire

7:50 am: Oliver Farr, Jordan Smith, Seamus Power, Robert MacIntyre

8:00 am: Tiger Christensen, Adrian Otaegui

8:10 am: David Riley, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

8:15 am: Keegan Bradley, Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari

8:20 am: Taiga Semikawa, Travis Smyth

8:25 am: Marco Penge, Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dan Bradbury

8:30 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Taichi Kho, Brandon Robinson Thompson

8:35 am: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Victor Perez, Lee Hodges

8:40 am: Haydn Barron, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Connor McKinney

8:45 am: KH Lee, Seangsu Han, Kyung Nam Kang, Nacho Elvira

9:00 am: Graeme Robertson

9:10 am: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim, Bycong Hun An, Sungjae Im

9:20 am: Harris English, Brian Harman, Tom Kim

9:30 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Yannik Paul, Ewen Fergusson

9;40 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Christo Lamprecht

9:50 am: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam, Zack Fischer

10:00 am: Romain Langasque, Antoine Rozner, Pablo Larrazabal

10:10 am Kensei Hirata, Joaquin Niemann, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

10:20 am: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier, Richard Bland

10:30 am: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

10:40 am: Scottie Scheffler

10:50 am: Adri Arnaus, Alejandra Canizares, Jorge Campillo

11:00 am: Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka

11:10 am: Bryson DeChambeau

11:20 am: Keith Nakajima, Takumi Kanaya, Hideki Matsuyama

12:00 : Martin Rohwer, Christiaan Benzuidenhout, Ernie Els

12:30 pm: Marc Warren, Richie Ramsay

12:40 pm: Joost Luiten, David Micheluzzi

1:00 pm: Tony Finau, Gunner Wiebe

1:10 pm: Si Woo Kim

2:00 pm: Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Seugsu Han

2:10 pm: Rikuyu Hoshino

2:20 pm: Jon Rahm

3:00 pm: Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, Laurie Canter

3:10 pm: Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings

*All times in GMT