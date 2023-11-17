Relegated LIV golfer Sihwan Kim hoping to bounce back and find his groove on the golf course: “It’s a bit of trial and error”

American golfer Sihwan Kim is gearing up for a redemption journey after being relegated from the LIV Golf League. Determined to reclaim his standing, Kim is eyeing a swift return via the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event scheduled for December.

Kim has been actively experimenting with his game, acknowledging the process of trial and error. Expressing optimism about his recent improvements, Kim shared via Golf Monthly:

“I’ve started to play much better, I’ve tried to figure things out, and I found something on the practice round, on the last three or four holes. I tried it out yesterday, it’s a bit of trial and error, but it is much better.”

Currently, Kim is participating in the BNI Indonesian Masters, the penultimate event of the Asian Tour's season. After completing Friday's rounds, Kim secured a position on the leaderboard at three-under, allowing him to progress to the weekend play.

"Winning is not really on my mind right now": Sihwan Kim after being relegated from the LIV Golf League

Sihwan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee box during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier at The Old White Course (Image via Getty)

Sihwan Kim's primary goal is not centered around winning at the moment. Instead, he's prioritizing executing his strategic game plan and gaining valuable experience on the course.

Kim maintains a pragmatic approach, emphasizing the importance of timing his comeback. He is currently tied for 41st place after a five-under round on Friday.

The American golfer reflects on the importance of making the cut and gaining experience through extended play.

“I hadn’t made a cut in a while and it is always good to play four rounds and get some experience under my belt. I need some confidence, getting to the cut today and making the weekend is important," said Kim.

Kim maintains a realistic perspective by stating that winning is not his immediate focus.

“Winning is not really on my mind right now, I just want the good things I work on at the range to pan out on the course - I’m just concentrating on that and executing my shots," added Kim.