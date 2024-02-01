REPORT: Anthony Kim to make his return to golf at LIV Jeddah in 2024 

Anthony Kim's rumored return to competitive golf may be closer than many think. Rumors have hinted at an alleged return on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, but all indications are that Kim will return to action on the latter circuit.

Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport reported on Thursday, February 1, that Anthony Kim is expected to play on LIV Golf as early as March. Rapaport shared on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Word spreading among LIV players that Anthony Kim will make his LIV Golf debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 1-3."

LIV Golf Jeddah will be the third tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf season. Anthony Kim could be playing in that event thanks to one of the novelties of the circuit for this season, a wild card.

LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that it will grant two wild cards to complete its field. One was awarded to Hudson Swafford for the full season. Laurie Canter received another for the first two events. This could open the door for Kim to receive one for Jeddah.

Kim was one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour following his debut in 2006 and early retirement due to injury in 2012. He won three PGA Tour tournaments during his career.

Anthony Kim and the wild card in LIV Golf

LIV Golf has introduced several terms common in other sports, but not so much in golf. Such is the case with player trades between teams which took place during the offseason.

On Wednesday, January 31, they debuted using the wild card, something that resembles what other circuits call sponsors exemptions. Its purpose is to allow several players (two in the case of LIV Golf) to play in their events without having arrived in the same form as the rest of the field, as is the case of Kim.

LIV Golf expanded its field to 13 teams for the 2024 season to admit Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team. The increase from 48 to 52 players reportedly motivated the decision to grant two wild cards to complete a field of 54 golfers. This is the number required to guarantee the shotgun method used by the circuit (3 players starting simultaneously from each hole).