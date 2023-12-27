Report: Cameron Young and caddie Paul Tesori go separate ways before 2024 Golf season

The 2024 season will bring with it the usual ups and downs for caddies, with Cameron Young as one of the stars of that novel on the PGA Tour. With only nine days to go until The Sentry, Young will have to find a new bagman.

As reported by Golfweek on Tuesday, Dec. 26, Young and his caddie Paul Tesori have parted ways. Tesori confirmed to the media outlet that he had decided to take care of Brendon Todd's bag.

Cameron Young and Paul Tesori began working together in March 2023. With Tesori looking after his bag, Young played 16 tournaments with five Top 15 finishes. Previously, Tesori served as Webb Simpson's caddie for 12 years.

Cameron Young's now-former caddie will replace David Clark on Brendon Todd's bag after Clark landed a job with Ian Poulter at LIV Golf. Todd finished the 2023 season in the FedEx Cup Top 50, so he is qualified for the eight Signature Events in 2024.

However, it has not yet been made public who will replace Tesori as Cameron Young's caddie. Other players who had similar moves on their team were Ludvig Aberg and Tom Kim.

Aberg let go of Jack Clarke, who accompanied him in his amazing start to his professional career. To replace him, the Swede hired Joe Skovron, who ended his working relationship with Tom Kim.

The latter, in turn, began working with Daniel Parratt, who had previously been in charge of K.H. Lee's bag.

Who is Paul Tesori, Cameron Young's now-former caddie?

As often happens, Paul Tesori had his passage through professional golf. Between 1997 and 1999, he played seven tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour and 21 on the PGA Tour. He failed to make the cut in all of them.

His career as a caddie, however, has been extremely successful. But the best period of Tesori's career was when he worked with Webb Simpson, no questions asked.

In the 12 years they worked together (2011-2023), Simpson earned the seven wins he has on the PGA Tour, including the 2012 U.S. Open and The PLAYERS Championship in 2018.

Upon ending working together, Simpson described his relationship with Tesori as follows (via PGA Tour news service):

"Our time together has been truly unforgettable—-Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a major championship, a TPC win,nand a career high of 4th in the OWGR. I could never have done this without Paul by my side. Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world."

Tesori has looked after the bags of, among others, Jerry Kelly and Vijay Singh, when the latter was the top-ranked golfer in the world.