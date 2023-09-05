Report: Justin Thomas makes coaching team adjustments ahead of 2023 Ryder Cup

Despite a forgettable 2022-23 PGA Tour season, Justin Thomas was named to the United States team by Captain Zach Johnson. He will be heading to Rome to represent his country for the third time in the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup.

Golf Today recently shared a video on Twitter in which Todd Lewis reported the adjustments that Thomas has made ahead of the 44th edition of the biennial event scheduled for the end of the month in Rome. He said:

"JT is a very fiery individual. He'll take something and make it bullet... bulletin more material in his mind. He is really working hard. Yeah, he has struggled a bit this year. He is still working with his father Mike as his swing coach. but, not as much right now."

Lewis added that Thomas' father was with him at the Wyndham Championship as a swing coach. He said:

"He has kind of put his father, little bit of background, a little bit. They worked it all together. JT wants to own his swing. Mike was with him at the Wyndham Championship this year, when he tried to make to the playoffs. Also, he is kind of digging it out in the dirt, digging it out himself."

Todd Lewis went on to add that Justin Thomas had been struggling with his putting. He revealed that the golfer has parted ways with his putting coach John Graham. It was not confirmed if this was just a temporary pause or a permanent separation between them.

Lewis added that Thomas was trying to figure out his putting himself. He said that the golfer would certainly analyze himself in the upcoming Fortinet Championship before heading to Rome.

The reporter also revealed that people in Thomas' camp stated that the golfer wanted very badly to resolve his putting and swinging issues. Lewis stated that if Thomas got his putting right, other aspects of his game may just fall into a better place.

What is Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup record?

The Louisville-born golfer has a spectacular record playing on the prestigious biennial events. He has an overall score of 6-2-1 (W-L-H) through his two appearances for the United States team.

In his first Ryder Cup in 2018, Justin Thomas ended his campaign with a 4-1-0 (W-L-H) and earned four valuable points for his team. On the very first day, he paired with Jordan Spieth for the morning fourball match against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton. Although they lost the match, the pair bounced back stronger in the afternoon foursome match and defeated the team of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

Thomas and Spieth dominated the second day fourball and foursome matches as well. On the final day, Thomas faced Rory McIlroy in the singles match and defeated the Northern Irish golfer.

In the 2021 Ryder Cup, Justin Thomas returned with a score of 2-1-1 (W-L-H) and earned 2.5 points in the winning cause for the United States team. He teamed up once again with Jordan Spieth. The duo lost their first match, but bounced back stronger and defeated Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger in the foursome match. On the final day, Justin Thomas defeated Europe's Tyrrell Hatton.