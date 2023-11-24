Report: PGA Tour members face potential sanctions despite initial approval to play LIV promotions event

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf series are at odds once again, this time over the LIV Golf Q-School. As the PGA Tour season comes to an end, the LIV Golf series has opened up its promotion events, in which all PGA Tour golfers were allowed to participate.

Since the LIV Golf Q-School is not an authorized event, a PGA Tour spokesperson mentioned to CBS that any PGA Tour players participating would not face any repercussions. However, in a recent turn of events, the PGA Tour is now threatening those who joined the promotional events with sanctions.

Monday Q info also stated the following on X (formerly Twitter):

"Among the people signed up for LIV “Q-school” include a Major Champ, multi-time Tour winner, a top 100 player, and some former decorated Ams. (I haven’t talked w the players so not naming them). Also hearing the Tour is threatening suspension now if they go, so it might change."

Expand Tweet

Further, Flushing It, a golf account on X, said:

"I can confirm this. Despite the PGAT originally saying just 3 weeks ago they’re allowing members to play the LIV Promotions Event, multiple sources have said they’re now threatening them with sanctions. From conversations with players there are believed to be around 10 PGA Tour members who are affected."

Expand Tweet

PGA Tour players to be a part of LIV Golf Q-School as merger deal in the works

According to a PGA Spokesperson, while the PGAT players will be allowed to play in the Q-School event, they might not necessarily be allowed to play in the 2024 LIV Golf season. Speaking via CBS, he said:

"Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an 'unauthorized tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change."

Since the inception of the LIV Golf series, the players who defected from the PGA Tour have been heavily sanctioned and banned from playing on the Tour.