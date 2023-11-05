Report: PGA Tour members granted entry into LIV Golf qualifying event

The PGA Tour will not prevent its players from participating in the LIV Golf qualifying event. Many view this as an interesting step as the merger deadline is less than two months away.

As per several reports on November 4, the US PGA Tour will allow the players to compete in the upcoming LIV Golf Abu Dhabi event without any suspension worries. The event is set to take place from December 8 to 10.

A PGA Tour spokesperson told Sports Illustrated that as the LIV Golf Promotion is a qualifying event only, the Tour won't consider it an unauthorized series.

The spokesperson was quoted as saying, via Sports Illustrated:

"Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series.

"Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an 'unauthorized tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change."

The news has come as a welcome change, given the disappointment the Saudi-backed circuit has witnessed over the last few weeks. Last month, their request to give them 12 exemptions in every major received a cold response.

That PGA Tour-LIV framework is still in processing and will not go ahead without the nod of the PGA Tour Policy Board, which has six players as directors, including Tiger Woods.

Last month, LIV announced the LIV Golf Promotions, a qualifying event for players, including those who were relegated, to secure a spot for the next season. The tournament will consist of four rounds of golf played over three days, with the final day featuring 36 holes.

The purse size for the the Promotions event is $1.5 million. The top three finishers will earn 2024 LIV memberships along with cash prizes of $200,000, $150,000, and $100,000, respectively.

In this qualifying event, no player will leave empty-handed. Those who are eliminated on the first day will receive $5,000, while those exiting on the second day will be awarded $10,000. In the final two rounds, only 20 players will remain, each guaranteed a minimum of $17,500.

Who won the LIV Golf 2023 season? standings explored

Here are the individual standings for the LIV Golf 2023 season, along with the points they earned:

Talor Gooch: 192 Cameron Smith: 170 Brooks Koepka: 152 B DeChambeau: 149 D Johnson: 125 P Reed: 123 H Varner III: 121 M Pereira: 120 B Grace: 112 C Howell III: 102 S Muñoz: 101 P Uihlein: 101 A Lahiri: 99 D Burmester: 89 C Ortiz: 88 C Tringale: 86 S Garcia: 83 M Leishman: 75 B Steele: 71 R Bland: 69 J Niemann: 66 S Vincent: 56 J Kokrak: 56 L Oosthuizen: C: 55 H Stenson: C: C: 55 A Ancer: 53 M Wolff: 49 P Perez: 47 D Lee: 41 K Na: C: 41 D Puig: 40 E Chacarra: 31 T Pieters: 25 I Poulter: C: C: 22 P Casey: 20 B Watson: C: 20 M Jones: 18 C Schwartzel: 17 P Mickelson: C: 17 S Horsfield: 16 B Wiesberger: 16 G McDowell: 15 A Ogletree: 14 L Canter: 12 L Westwood: 7 J Morgan: 3 J Piot: 1 C Koepka: 1 M Kaymer: C: 0 S Kim: 0