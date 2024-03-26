REPORT: Phil Mickelson enlists 20-Year PGA Tour Veteran Jon Yarbrough as new caddie ahead of 2024 Masters

Phil Mickelson lost his caddie this Tuesday, March 26, as his brother Tim, who looked after his bag for the past eight years, retires from the profession. However, Mickelson seems to have quickly rebounded from the situation and found a new bagman.

Jon Yarbrough would be Phil Mickelson's new caddie, according to a Golfweek report. The six-time major champion has not commented on the matter, nor has Yarbrough.

Reports indicate that Phil Mickelson and Jon Yarbrough would start working together next week at LIV Golf Miami, then play at The Masters. In fact, the two are said to have already taken a trip to Augusta National Golf Club to reconnoiter the course.

Jon Yarbrough has been working with Scott Stallings recently. According to available reports, Stallings has his swing coach looking after his bag for the Houston Open being played this week on the PGA Tour.

Yarbrough has a 20-year career as a professional caddie on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. In addition to Stallings, he has worked with Gary Woodland, Bill Haas, Smylie Kaufman, Kelly Robbins, Morgan Pressel and Suzann Pettersen. Apparently, he will be joining Phil Mickelson on his resume.

Mickelson posted a message on his social media profiles Tuesday, March 26, to say goodbye to his brother, who has served as his caddie for the past eight years. This period includes his most recent major victory (2021 PGA Championship, as well as, the transition to LIV Golf).

Phil Mickelson is not the only LIV player to change caddies

Golfweek's report also indicates that Mickelson might not be the only LIV Golf player taking a historic PGA Tour caddie with him. Caleb Surrat is reportedly on the hunt for Brian Dilley, who currently works with Akshay Bhatia.

The report indicates that Dilley is a close friend of Adam Hayes, Jon Rahm's caddie, on whose team Caleb Surrat plays. Hayes reportedly served as a bridge in the communication to recruit Dilley.

Brian Dillei also has a long history as a caddie on the PGA Tour. Among other players, he has worked with Aaron Wise and Billy Horschel.