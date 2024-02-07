REPORT: Saudi Government issues threats of imprisonment to bankers and consultants amid PGA Tour - PIF deal investigation

Saudi Arabia is threatening to put the bankers and consultants in prison should they cooperate with a probe by U.S. lawmakers regarding the merger between the PGA Tour and PIF. The merger was agreed to last summer but has had legal hoops to jump through. That includes the latest probe, which has the Saudi government issuing threats.

The PIF sued their advisers initially to prevent them from giving any information to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. They are the ones currently looking in to this massive merger.

Michael Klein, one of the PIF's top advisors, recently spoke to the media about the situation:

“This represents aberrant behavior for a client, and, quite frankly, for the PIF, who has historically been a client that has operated with best practices of governance with us."

Violating the court order could land any executives and their employees in prison for 20 years, so the PIF is taking this very seriously. It does not want anyone testifying to the United States Senate.

U.S. lawmakers slam PIF for threats over PGA Tour merger

The PIF and PGA Tour merger is under review by the Senate

Anyone who thought that the merger between PGA Tour and PIF was nearly complete was wrong. While they have been working through things and getting closer to an official deal taking shape, this Senate Committee is a major holdup.

If they don't testify, the Senate will have trouble signing off on anything. Which would create another major hurdle for the golf tours to jump over. Based on the reaction to this latest news, it doesn't look good.

Boston Consulting Group’s Rich Lesser is among those to speak to the media regarding the matter:

“The PIF has been explicit that the disclosure of information relating to BCG’s work for PIF is a violation of Saudi law, which ‘imposes criminal penalties for disclosing or disseminating such information including imprisonment for a maximum of 20 years.'"

He added that they risk "criminal and financial penalties" for the firm and for people who work or live in Saudi Arabia. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Senator, also shared his thoughts:

“It’s simply staggering to me that American companies are not only willing to accept this claim, allowing the Saudi government to determine what is permitted to provide this subcommittee — but also that they would use it to justify their refusal to comply with a duly issued congressional subpoena."

The American government is generally not keen on foreign powers having a say in their affairs, which is what prompted the investigation in to the merger in the first place.

The Public Investment Fund responded that they "have made, and are continuing to make, significant efforts to facilitate the production of requested information." They also added they are trying to do it and keep consistent with their country's laws "which should be recognized like those of any other country.”

They also went on to slam the US Senate, saying that they were being "sweeping and unprecedented" in trying to get confidential and classified information from those testifying.