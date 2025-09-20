"Resiliance" - Nelly Korda shares heartfelt message for retiring Stacy Lewis

Nelly Korda shared a heartfelt message to the retiring golfer Stacy Lewis. The two-time women's major winner announced her retirement from the game in a heartfelt message she shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She is, however, playing this week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

Korda has also teed it up this week and, while talking to the media after Friday's round, the current world No. 2 was asked about Lewis. She praised her fellow American golfer, reflecting on her journey and how much she has done "for American women's golf."

Korda talked about them playing together in the Solheim Cup and reflected on the lessons she had learned from her.

"Getting to know her through Solheim Cup, her captaincy, has been so so fun," Korda said (via ASAP Sports). "Getting to share this round with her the next two days has been incredible. But at the end of the day she's someone that I looked up to. She's such great role model. And I wish her all the best in her next chapter in her life."

The reporter further asked her about the lesson she had learned from Lewis.

"Resilience. She has such an amazing story. I mean, even coming back, she was talking to me today. She really wanted to win after having Chesnee and that was her goal and she ended up doing it. Her hard work, her work ethic, resilience, that speaks for itself," Korda added.

Stacy Lewis played a round of 68 in the first round of the LPGA Tour event and was tied for 45th place, while Korda was tied for 66th place. Meanwhile, Sarah Schmelzel took the lead in the game at 8-under. She was tied with Minami Katsu. Leona Maguire tied for third place with Somi Lee, Lilia Vu, Alison Lee, Nasa Hataoka, and Carlota Ciganda.

Nelly Korda reflects on her game at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nelly Korda started her campaign at the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on the first tee hole. She started the game with a birdie on the second hole and then added another birdie on the seventh, followed by a bogey on the eighth.

On the back nine, Korda managed to make a bogey and two birdies for a round of 2-under 69. She opened up about her performance in the post-round press conference and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's golf; you never know what's going to happen. Definitely have to figure out a few things get myself there. Hopefully I'll go to the putting green and figure it out."

Nelly Korda is still seeking her first win of the season on the LPGA Tour. After her impressive time on the greens last season, she has struggled this year.

Korda started the season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, but struggled to win a tournament. She was the runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open and finished in solo fifth place at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. In her last outing at the Kroger Queen City Championship, she was tied for fifth place.

