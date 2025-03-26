“Rest in peace my friend”: Phil Mickelson pays heartfelt tribute to his coach following unfortunate passing

Phil Mickelson's coach, Dave Pelz, passed away on Sunday, March 23. He was 85 years old and mentored Mickelson, Tom Kite, Lee Janzen, Steve Elkington, Vijay Singh, Payne Stewart, and Patrick Reed. His pupils have taken home 20 Majors throughout their careers.

Mickelson mourned the loss of Pelz on X and wrote a heartfelt tribute to him, saying that he learnt a lot from him.

"I have so many things to say about this incredible man. I owe so much of my success to the many things he taught me and he lives on as I share those same insights to numerous other golfers. The laughs we shared along the way is what I cherish most and I look forward to paying tribute to this great man with 'Pelz stories' in the near future. Rest in peace my friend."

Pelz began as a NASA scientist, eventually putting his knowledge and expertise from that field into reinventing the game of golf. He was credited as a genuine innovator of the sport.

Elkington, a 1995 PGA Championship winner, said (via Sports Illustrated):

“Phil Mickelson’s career was enhanced greatly because of his association with Dave! He will be sorely missed and he leaves a wonderful legacy that all of us in the golf industry will benefit from for years to come.”

Pelz played golf his whole life, beginning at an early age. He was good enough to receive a scholarship to Indiana University for four years. He also played against Jack Nicklaus on numerous occasions.

LIV Golf star mourns passing of Phil Mickelson's former coach

Phil Mickelson isn't the only current LIV Golf star who worked under Dave Pelz, the late, great coach. Patrick Reed was also his protege at one time, and he put out a statement after learning of his passing.

Patrick Reed worked under Phil Mickelson's coach (Image via Imagn)

Via Sports Illustrated, Reed said:

“I was saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, Dave Pelz. Dave made an indelible mark on the game of golf. He was an incredibly kind and gentle man with a generous spirit. The way he used his scientific brilliance to influence what the rest of us could accomplish through the game of golf will always be remembered.”

Reed won the 2018 Masters and added to Pelz's legacy as a coach. Pelz's influence in golf is understood to be felt well beyond just the handful who were fortunate enough to work with him, and he will be missed by the golf and sporting world.

