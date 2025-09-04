Retired English cricket icon Kevin Pietersen committed to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am in the 2025 season. The South African-born cricketer, who retired from cricket, used to play for England because of his mother's lineage and played a total of 104 test matches, scoring 8,181 runs.

Recently, he committed to the ninth edition of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am, and the player shared in the past that one of his best memories was hitting the first fairway after missing the four previous occasions. Apart from Pietersen, tennis legend Andy Murray will also play at the Pro-Am event of the DP World Tour-sanctioned tournament.

The field of the main tournament includes Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, and Tommy Fleetwood. Last year, the tournament was won by Tyrrell Hatton, and after his victory, he said:

"It feels good. This is the first time I've actually won the tournament with my dad here. So it means a lot. And yeah, to do it on the Home of Golf is really special. Hard to describe to be honest. I'm at a loss for words…To be honest, I didn't know what the scores were. First leaderboard I saw was on 17 green. And yeah, on to have a 3 1/2-foot putt is quite nerve-wracking. I'm so happy that I've got my place booked in Dubai. When I teed off last week at the Spanish Open, I knew that I needed probably at least a second on my own to have a chance."

For the individual title, Hatton scored 24 under and defeated Nicolas Colsaerts with a one-shot victory. In the last round of the tournament, he shot 2 under.

What did Andy Murray say after getting a chance to play at the upcoming 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am?

Andy Murray is the British tennis star, and he will make his debut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am. He has three grand slams in tennis, and after his retirement, he took an interest in golf. Before the tournament, Murray talked about his participation in the Pro Am event, and his words were:

"It’s very special to be able to play in a full-blown professional event...And for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional...In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that."

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be played on three courses, which are the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns Golf Links. The tournament will be played from October 2 to 5.

