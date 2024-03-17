Richard Bland surpasses LIV Golf veterans ft. Ian Poulter and Phil Mickelson with over $10,000,000 in earnings since 2022

Richard Bland surpassed LIV Golf veterans Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter in earnings on the Saudi circuit. LIV Golf has created a stir in the industry due to its vast prize money. Dozens of players have joined the series over the last two years.

Richard Bland also plays on LIV Golf, and following his outing on the circuit for two seasons, he surpassed Mickelson and Poulter in series earnings. According to a recent report by Express, Bland has earned $10,336,858 in prize money since joining LIV Golf, which is higher than Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Bubba Watson, and Poulter.

Poulter earned $6.8 million since joining the LIV Golf, while Mickelson earned $5.7 million. Bubba Watson's reported earnings are $6.6 million, while Westwood has earned $6.6 million.

Richard Bland made his LIV Golf debut in 2022 and is still seeking to win his first tournament. Although he did not win any event, his successful outing of the circuit helped him to add massive wealth to his bank account.

According to Surprise Sports, Richard Bland's estimated net worth is $4 million. The primary source of his career is his professional career and endorsements. Interestingly, his net worth suddenly increased after joining LIV Golf. Although his signing amount with the Saudi circuit is unknown, he has earned a fabulous amount by competing on the circuit.

All about Richard Bland's professional career

Richard Bland is a professional golfer born on February 3, 1973, in Burton upon Trent, England. He started playing golf as a pro in 1996, beginning his career on the Challenge Tour.

His big breakthrough came in 2001 when he won his first Challenge Tour event at the Grand Final by defeating Philip Golding. He played exceptionally well over four rounds, finishing with a score of under 18.

His victory in 2001 helped him earn his European Tour card the following year. In 2021, he won his first European Tour event at the Betfred British Masters after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff.

In 2022, he joined LIV Golf and started his career on the Saudi circuit. He had a notable finish in the inaugural season at the Bangkok event, securing fourth place. In the second season, his best performance was at the Greenbrier event, where he finished third.

In the 2024 season of LIV Golf, Bland started the season at the Mayakoba event, finishing in 11th place. He then competed in the Las Vegas event, securing the 18th position.

He also participated in the Jeddah event, finishing in 34th place, and grabbed the eighth spot in the Hong Kong event. His next tournament is the Miami event, scheduled from April 5 to 7 at the Trump National Doral Golf Course.