Rickie Fowler has a 4-word reaction to reaching major PGA Tour milestone

Rickie Fowler shared his thoughts after reaching a major milestone in his PGA Tour career. Fowler is making his 350th start on the PGA Tour this week at the Cognizant Classic, beginning on February 27. Prior to the tournament at the Palm Beach Florida, Fowler joined a press conference where he was asked to reflect on this milestone.

In response, Fowler gave a four-word reply which was:

"Yeah, I'm getting older"

Fowler, who hasn't had any top 10 finishes this year until now, also spoke about his 2025 season so far.

He said (via ASAP Sports): “Not a great start this year, but I feel like I've seen a lot of good things, and I know that I'm at least trending. That's a positive. Definitely like being back here at a place that I've had success, and healthy, as well, after dealing with a little lay-up, a few days off there in Phoenix and trying to get back in the swing of things at Torrey.”

Before the Cognizant Classic, Rickie Fowler played at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished at T39 with a score of 2-over 290. He also played at the WM Phoenix Open and withdrew from the tournament after the first round.

The golfer also appeared at the American Express and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T21 and T53, respectively.

How did Rickie Fowler perform on the PGA Tour in 2024?

Rickie Fowler had four top 20 finishes on the 2024 PGA Tour season, including fourth place at the Zozo Championship, T16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and T18 at the RBC Heritage.

Out of all majors, his best finish in 2024 was a T30 at the Masters Tournament with a score of 5-over 293. Here's a list of all of Fowler’s results in 2024:

The Sentry: T56

The American Express: Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T47

WM Phoenix Open: Missed cut

The Genesis Invitational: T35

Cognizant Classic: T41

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T36

THE PLAYERS Championship: T68

Valero Texas Open: Missed cut

Masters Tournament: T30

RBC Heritage: T18

Wells Fargo Championship: T43

PGA Championship: T63

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T37

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: Missed cut

U.S. Open Missed cut

Travelers Championship: T20

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T31

Genesis Scottish Open: Missed cut

The Open Championship: T71

Sanderson Farms Championship: T16

Shriners Children's Open: T23

Zozo Championship: 4

