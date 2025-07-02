Rickie Fowler calls the PGA Tour’s 100-card shift a 'step in the right direction'

Rickie Fowler is set to star in the field in Silvis, Illinois this week for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Ahead of the start of the tournament, the American golfer voiced his support for the PGA Tour's recent structural shifts.

The PGA Tour will be reducing full Tour status from the top-125 players to the top-100 players. Speaking candidly in the press conference, Fowler acknowledged that he has not figured out how the new structure of the curcuit will impact his own playing schedule due to the uncetainty in his position in the standings.

However, he made it clear that he believes the change is required to create the best product from the PGA Tour. Rickie Fowler said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think going to 100 I think is the step in the right direction. We all want PGA TOUR to be the most elite tour there is out here, the best product. Not saying that just the 100 is how we get there, but with guys getting, you know, maybe fewer and fewer starts towards the back end of what cards are available, guys earning cards, whether it's Q-School, through Korn Ferry...Ultimately be less cards; possibly less events."

The father of two also stated that the changing atmosphere of the PGA Tour could affect the more younger players who earn their cards via Q-School or the Korn Ferry Tour. Fowler claims that their first year on golf's biggest stage could feel like a trail over a legitimate opportunity.

The 100 card model of the PGA Tour will be implemented from next year. While acknowledging the change, Rickie Fowler also suggested that the PGA Tour could take it one step further and offer fewer cards.

Rickie Fowler opens up on how golf impacts him

In the John Deere Classic press conference, Rickie Fowler stated that while he works hard on the golf course, the sport does not define him. Instead, he'd rather be remembered by his relationship with his family, friends, and his personality off the course.

Having played professionally since 2009, Fowler says he prefers to enjoy playing the sport now rather than putting too much pressure on himself to perform. The 36 year old said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, at this point in my career, I mean, I've played quite a few events, and like I said, golf isn't necessarily what defines me. I think more my family and friends and who I am as a person is much more what I would rather be remembered as many golf is a bonus. You know, it's not that I don't care by any means. But I think there is a fine line of maybe trying to push too hard or put too much pressure on yourself versus sit back, relax, and enjoy. Caring enough but not too much to make that a struggle versus kind of going back to earlier, just having fun and enjoy the situation that you're in."

Rickie Fowler will be teeing up the first round of the 2025 John Deere Classic at 7:40 AM CDT from TPC Deere Run's tenth hole. He will be joined by Jake Knapp and Max Homa.

