Rickie Fowler cards his second-best performance in majors at the 2025 Open Championship

Rickie Fowler wrapped his week at the 2025 Open Championship with his second-best performance in majors on Sunday, July 20. In the final round at Royal Portrush, the 2014 Open runner-up recorded his second-best score of 6-under par 65 in his 55 major championship starts. The 36-year-old golfer made his 14th appearance at the Open, where he finished with an 8-under par 276 to stand at T10.Fowler qualified for the last major of the season at Royal Portrush following his T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament in June. Fowler ended up appearing at two majors this year, the Open and the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. The six-time PGA Tour winner failed to qualify for the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open earlier this year. Fowler is yet to win a major title, though he has come close multiple times with three runner-up finishes. At the Open, too, his best finish remains T2 alongside Sergio Garcia in 2014 at Royal Liverpool.However, he ended his last major round of the 2025 season on a high note. Fowler recorded his second-best performance across all his major appearances. He carded a 6-under 65 in the final round at the Dunluce course on Sunday, July 20. This score sits behind his 8-under par 62 at the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.The PGA Tour Communications shared Fowler's recent personal record in its latest post on X. The post detailed his performance:&quot;Rickie Fowler closes The Open Championship with a 6-under 65, equaling his second-best score in 55 major championship starts. The only time he shot lower in a major championship: 2023 U.S. Open/R1/62. Currently T5 as he seeks his 14th top-10 finish in a major.&quot;Rickie Fowler got off to a decent start at the 2025 Open with a 2-under par score in the first round to stand at T10. The next two rounds did not turn out well for Fowler as he shot a 1-over par in round two and a 1-under par score in round three.Rickie Fowler points out the challenges faced at Royal PortrushRickie Fowler at The 153rd Open - Source: GettyFollowing his tough round on day two of the Open, Rickie Fowler spoke about the challenges the golf course posed heading into the weekend rounds. During the press conference, he spoke about how some holes work in the favor of the golfer, unexpectedly, while the others don't work to their advantage. He said:&quot;You have to think your way around this place, even some of the shorter holes. No. 11 I made bogey the last two days, and it's basically like making par, I feel like, there. It's good. I enjoy it because it demands a lot out of you, hitting different shots, high, low, left, right, especially when the wind is up.&quot;Fowler also lauded the fans and their commitment, as many showed up even during early tee times to cheer the golfers in the last major of the 2025 season.