Rickie Fowler claps back at a fan during Round 3 of the Cognizant Classic: "Of course you know"

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is Rickie Fowler's 5th appearance on the PGA Tour in 2025. Compared to his previous appearances this year, Fowler seems to be playing his best golf at the PGA National. However, in Round 3 on Saturday, the American golfer was spotted losing his cool.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf uploaded a video in which Fowler missed a putt. As per the page, a fan got after the golfer for missing this put, and Fowler too did not hesitate from replying to the fan.

Rickie Fowler said:

“Of course you know… that’s why you are in the stands.”

You can check Rickie Fowler's getting furious at the Cognizant Classic in the video below:

A win at the Cognizant Classic for Rickie Fowler will help him end his nearly two-year victory drought, given that his last professional win came in 2023. The last time Fowler tasted championship success was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In that tournament, the 36-year-old beat Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in the playoff.

Last year was tough for Fowler as he wasn't able to win a single event on the PGA Tour. The best position he could achieve in 2024 came at the PGA Tour's ZoZo Championship, where he finished in fourth place.

A look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic leaderboard ft. Rickie Fowler

After three rounds at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Rickie Fowler finds himself tied for 6th place with a score of 64-68-68. Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard after Round 3:

1 Jake Knapp -16

2 Michael Kim -15

T3 Russell Henley -14

T3 Ben Griffin -14

T3 Doug Ghim -14

T6 Rickie Fowler -13

T6 Taylor Montgomery -13

T8 Joe Highsmith -12

T8 Max McGreevy -12

T8 Sepp Straka -12

T8 J.J. Spaun -12

T8 Daniel Berger -12

T8 Matthieu Pavon -12

T14 Rikuya Hoshino -11

T14 Victor Perez -11 68

T14 Patrick Rodgers -11

T14 Brian Campbell -11

T14 Jordan Spieth -11

T14 Ryan Gerard -11

T14 Joel Dahmen -11

T14 Brian Harman -11

T14 Brice Garnett -11

T14 Zach Johnson -11

T24 Andrew Putnam -10

T24 Billy Horschel -10

T24 Nicolai Hojgaard -10

T24 Vince Whaley -10

T24 Jacob Bridgeman -10

T24 Rico Hoey -10

T24 Karl Vilips -10

T24 Chan Kim -10

T24 Alex Smalley -10

T24 Luke Clanton(a) -10

T24 Jesper Svensson -10

T35 Ricky Castillo -9

T35 Kris Ventura -9

T35 Quade Cummins -9

T35 Patrick Fishburn -9

T35 Matt Kuchar -9

T35 Min Woo Lee -9

T35 Beau Hossler -9

T35 Shane Lowry -9

T43 Max Greyserman -8

T43 Matthias Schmid -8

T43 Bud Cauley -8

T43 Jackson Suber -8

T43 Erik van Rooyen -8

T43 Charley Hoffman -8

T43 Keith Mitchell -8

T50 Isaiah Salinda -7

T50 Niklas Norgaard -7

T50 Chris Kirk -7

T50 Greyson Sigg -7

T50 Antoine Rozner -7

T55 Ben Polland -6

T55 Matt McCarty -6

T55 Sam Ryder -6

T55 Michael Thorbjornsen -6

T59 Matthew Riedel -5

T59 Taylor Moore -5

T59 Tom Hoge -5

T59 Denny McCarthy -5

T59 Sami Valimaki -5

T59 Jhonattan Vegas -5

65 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T66 Francesco Molinari -3

T66 Davis Riley -3

68 Alejandro Tosti -2

