Rickie Fowler experiments with 3D-printed lob wedge prototype at The American Express 2024

Rickie Fowler is experimenting with his Cobra Lob Wedge for the 2024 season. He will be seen using a rounder wedge with more camber, and the wedge's head will have a custom 'RF' imprinted on it.

Fowler is currently in La Quinta, California, for the American Express, the third event of the PGA Tour season. Unlike the usual wedges, which are manufactured by forging, milling, or casting, his new 60-degree "RF" wedge is 3D-printed by Cobra 3D and then milled as per his inputs.

Fowler has been using Cobra Golf equipment since 2009. Now that the company is a frontrunner in 3D-printed golf clubs, it was only a matter of time before their most popular player would endorse it by using one of them. Cobra has been working with HP (Hewlett-Packard) and Parmatech to design and make 3D-printed putters.

As per Cobra Golf''s Tour Operations Manager, Ben Schomin, the design process for Fowler’s new 3D wedge began six months ago.

Schomin said, as per GolfWRX.com:

"He was tweaking his sole shape for probably a good six months, The hard grind lines he used to use have been softened so much, and they kept getting softer and softer. If you have hard lines, you can see them and measure them more easily.

"Now, (with the 3D printing process), it’s easier to replicate and duplicate. His wedge grind kept getting rounder because he wanted more camber, so finally it’s like, let’s just 3D scan it, and print it, so it’s perfect.

"We’ve always worked on having enough bounce on a square shot, so if he’s hitting a square-faced shot from 50 yards, being able to have enough bounce so he’s not burying the leading edge in the turf, and also when he opens up the face around the greens, not having the leading edge raise up off the turf too much. But you still want to have some effective bounce, so it was just about making the proper tweaks for him."

In addition to Fowler, the likes of Lexi Thompson, Gary Woodland, Jason Dufner, Ewen Ferguson, Justin Suh, Andrew Johnston, Chase Johnson, Curtis Thompson, Kyle Berkshire, Kyle Westmoreland, and Jeff Farley associated with Cobra Golf.

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the American Express?

Rickie Fowler is grouped with Justin Thomas for the first round of the American Express. The pair will kick off their first round at the La Quinta Country Club, one of the three courses where the event is taking place. They'll begin their first round from the first tee on Thursday, January 18, at 1:31 pm ET.

The American Express will commence simultaneously on all three courses at 11:30 am ET. At the La Quinta Country Club, Adam Long and Ryan Palmer will tee off from the first hole, and Charley Hoffman and Kevin Streelman will start from the tenth.

At the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course, Carl Yuan and Callum Tarren will tee off from the first hole, and Taylor Montgomery and Austin Eckroat from the tenth. At PGA West-Dye Stadium Course, Mark Hubbard and Hayden Buckley will begin on the first tee, and Harry Hall and Sam Stevens on the tenth.