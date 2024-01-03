“Rickie Fowler gonna LIV it up?” – Fans react to claims of Fowler dropping Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage from his sponsors list

Rickie Fowler has reportedly decided to part ways with Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage before the PGA Tour's 2024 season. He was spotted without the Rocket Mortgage logo on his t-shirt and the Farmers Insurance logo on his hat during the Tuesday practice round of the Sentry 2024.

Fowler's association with Farmers Insurance began in 2010, and the partnership has been renewed several times since then. He signed the deal with Rocket Mortgage in 2015. However, as per recent reports, his relationship with both brands has come to an end ahead of the inaugural event of this PGA Tour season.

On Jan. 2, the Rickie Fowler Tracker tweeted that the 35-year-old golfer's hat had no Farmers Insurance logo and his t-shirt also had the Rocket Mortgage logo missing. He added that it was yet to be announced whether he dropped them from his apparel or ended the partnership.

The news garnered diverse reactions from fans. Many speculated that this might be an indication of Fowler moving to LIV in the coming days. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Rickie gonna LIV it up ?"

"Smells kinda LIVy"

"Skipping Torrey makes his West Coast schedule work much better this year."

"LIV announcement soon?"

"If they part will he still play at Torrey?"

"He wins rocket mortgage and drops them. 😂😂"

"What?!?! Please tell us any updates soon! Want to see Rickie at Farmers. 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊"

"That’s absurd, do you think if Ricky Fowler is getting paid by a sponsor that he would not display their logo"

"If he no longer sponsored by farmers, he then can take the week after American Express off....no Sponsor obligation."

Has Rickie Fowler won a major championship?

Rickie Fowler has never won a major championship despite coming close to winning several times.

It will not be wrong to say that he's one of the best golfers not to have won a major. His record in major championships is pretty good, finishing in the top three in all four and finishing runner-up in three of them.

The 2015 Players Championship winner has recorded 13 top-10 finishes in the majors, including nine top-5s. His best year, result-wise, was 2014, when he finished in the top five of all four majors.

He became only the third player, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, to do so in the same year. However, he is the only player to not win despite the achievement. He failed to cross the final hurdle in two of them, settling as a runner-up.

Last year, Rickie Fowler came close to winning the major again when he held a 54-hole lead at the US Open. Unfortunately, the opportunity slipped yet again out of his hands, as he shot 75 on the final day to slip to joint fifth place.

He has won six titles on the PGA Tour. Here's the list of all his wins on the PGA Tour:

2012: Wells Fargo Championship

2015: The Players Championship

2015: Deutsche Bank Championship

2017: The Honda Classic

2019: Waste Management Phoenix Open

2023: Rocket Mortgage Classic